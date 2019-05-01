18 Local Chambers of Commerce Host 2nd SGV Chambers Mixer in Pasadena

Noor event space in the Paseo will host the second annual SGV After Dark multi-chamber mixer on Thursday, May 16 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can mix and mingle with members of neighboring Chambers in the Noor event space, which is specially decorated for the event. Noor also provides entertainment and much more. Enjoy great food and drink from Noor and El Cholo.

Admission is priced at $10 and gets attendees one drink ticket, food samples and a chance to win one of many opportunity prizes provided by the participating chambers. Guests can avoid the line at the door and register early through Eventbrite. This event is intended for the 21 and older crowd only.

Noor is located at 300 E. Colorado, on the second floor of The Paseo. Free 90 minutes of parking is available in The Paseo lot off Marengo Avenue between Colorado Boulevard and Green Street. (Bring parking receipt with you for validation.)

The mixer is hosted by the Pasadena Chamber with Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, El Monte/South El Monte, Glendora, Monrovia, Montebello, Pomona, Regional San Gabriel Valley (Diamond Bar/Walnut), Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, and Whittier Area chambers.