2019 Readers’ Choice Is Underway

It’s that time of year again – the highly anticipated annual Readers’ Choice Awards are officially underway!

Every year, Beacon Media News, publisher of Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, Pasadena Independent, and Sierra Madre Weekly (AMPS) prepares its annual tip-of-the-hat to local businesses and organizations through the colorful Readers’ Choice publication.

Why is Readers’ Choice impactful? The Readers’ Choice publication celebrates the hard work that local businesses and organizations put in to keep the community alive and full of culture. Being recognized in the Readers’ Choice awards is an incredibly rewarding and sought-after accomplishment. Seriously, who wouldn’t want that!

Readers can vote on the following categories and corresponding subcategories:

Beauty.

Community.

Cuisine.

Dining.

Sweets.

Drinks.

Education.

Entertainment.

Food.

Health & Fitness.

Local retail.

Professionals.

The community ultimately gets to pick the winner from each category. The No. 1 spot is awarded Community Favorite Award, and two runner-ups are awarded Community Recommended.

The Readers’ Choice Awards will be published in the official Readers’ Choice print publication, official website, and social platforms.

We look forward to bringing the local community together in this exciting celebration. Stay tuned for the official theme announcement (TBD).

For more information, contact Beacon Media News at (626) 301-1010.