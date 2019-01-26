Education

2019 Scholarships Available to Eligible Local National Panhellenic Scholars

Students are encouraged to apply for scholarships. – Courtesy photo

Applications are now available for the San Gabriel Valley Alumnae Panhellenic Association’s (SGVAPA) scholarships. The SGVAPA is affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference and seeks to nurture healthy fraternity and sorority communities.

Scholarships are available for outstanding sorority women who are permanent residents or reside in the San Gabriel Valley. The scholarship amount is a minimum of $1,000. Requirements for applicants are:

  • must be a sophomore or junior in fall 2019.
  • must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
  • must have membership in good standing of a National Panhellenic Sorority.

Complete information is available at here. Click on Scholarship Award Opportunities to reach the scholarship link where more information about the scholarship can be found. The application deadline is March 31, 2019, and awards will be presented in the June of 2019. For questions, contact Elaine Jeffers at cjjesj@verizon.net.

January 26, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Local Students Can Apply for a $1K Scholarship
Enter the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Scholarship Essay Competition
Young Adults With Special Needs Plan for the Future in Pasadena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Searching