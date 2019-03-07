Aaron Valdez Bids Farewell to Readers

To our valued readers and members of the Arcadia, Monrovia and Pasadena communities,

As my stint with Beacon Media News crosses the one-year mark, it’s good to look back on not only how my skills as a journalist have grown, but on how deep of a relationship I’ve forged with the community as well.

And without a doubt in my mind, covering sports for Monrovia Weekly, Arcadia Weekly and Pasadena Independent has been an unforgettable experience. I thoroughly enjoyed shedding light on the cities’ teams, athletes and coaches and I can’t thank Beacon Media enough for giving me the platform to do so through “AMP Sports With Aaron.”

However, it is with a bittersweet disposition that I announce my departure from Beacon Media as I have taken on a sports reporter position for Prescott News Network in Arizona. This presents a great opportunity to help build my portfolio and further perfect my craft, but I shall never forget Beacon Media for helping kick-start my career as a young journalist.

Lastly, I would also like to give a big “Thank You” to all the athletes, coaches, athletic directors, parents and anyone else who helped me along the way, for providing me with the information needed to put these stories together. Along with our readers, you were the lifeblood to my work and I’m positive this community and its devoted members will continue to flourish for years to come.

Sincerely,

Aaron Valdez