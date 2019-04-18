Air-Tro, Inc.

Business

Make Air-Tro your trusted provider for air conditioning, heating, and home air quality. We combine a culture of constant innovation, training and improvement with a tradition of craftsmanship that goes back through four generations of contracting.
Located in the San Gabriel Valley of California, Air-Tro takes care of all varieties of customers in Pasadena and the greater LA region. If your great-aunt’s wall heater has a bad pilot light, we can help. If your 1930s craftsman home needs its asbestos heating system replaced, if your child’s asthma makes her sensitive to airborne particles, or if you want your mother’s condominium set up for scheduled maintenance so she doesn’t have to fool with the furnace filter any more, we can help.

Hours

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1630 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia

(626) 357-3535

 

