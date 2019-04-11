April 12 – April 18

EDITOR’S PICK

Tokyo City Cup & Japan Family Day at Santa Anita Park, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). This is SoCal’s biggest Japanese spring festival. Try food, learn more about the culture, there’s entertainment and fun for everyone. Admission is free if you print out this coupon and present it at the door. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 12

Monsterpalooza at the Pasadena Convention Center, April 12-14 from 6-11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Horror aficionados and the creative professionals who bring these scary creatures to life will put on a show for fans and industry professionals with more than 250 exhibitors, live makeup demonstrations, celebrity meet-and-greets, and a Monster Museum exhibition. Tickets are $30 on Friday, $35 on Saturday (available at the door only) and $30 on Sunday ($35 if purchased at the door). For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Caltech Dance Show at Ramo Auditorium, April 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. (1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91125). The show features undergraduates, graduates, staff, postdocs, and (sometimes) faculty at Caltech performing hip hop, Bollywood, contemporary, ballet, and more. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door, or in advance at the Caltech Ticket Office. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to ensure you get a seat. For more information, contact Jenn Weaver by email at jweaver@caltech.edu or click here. – PASADENA

Stargazing at Cahill Center for Astronomy, April 12 at 8 p.m. (1216 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91125). Enlighten your senses at the Stargazing & Lectures series. These are free lectures at a public level followed by guided stargazing with telescopes (weather permitting). No reservations are needed. Lectures are 30 minutes; stargazing lasts 90 minutes. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 13

Music Makes Miracles Spring Charity Concert at Arcadia High School, April 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. (180 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). The concert will feature performances by Arcadia High School musicians. Tickets are $5. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Children’s Music Fund to help sponsor music therapy programs for hospital patients. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Beano Mojohand Kyle Taylor & The Bad Dogs at Arcadia Blues Club, April 13 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Interested in listening to some Blues on Saturday night? Beano Mojohand Kyle Taylor & The Bad Dogs and Bobby Bluehouse & ABC All-Stars are playing. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Monrovia Wine Walk at Library Park, April 13 from 6-9 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Wine Walk participants will be invited to stroll through Old Town, enter businesses, and sample a variety of wine, while simultaneously exploring each business and its offerings. There will also be acoustic entertainment playing on each block of Old Town to enhance a festive atmosphere during the event. Pre-sale tickets cost $40 and $45 on the day of. This event may sell out, so buy your tickets early. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

No Surface is Safe Art Show at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., April 13 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The art of four different artists will be featured and The Smoking Grill will be there with barbecue. The art show is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Country Fair at Gooden School (192 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Held on Gooden’s campus, this is an event that is fun for the whole family. Delicious food including roasted corn, pulled pork, cotton candy, and lemonade, will be offered. There will also be a community stage with a variety of live local performers, a silent auction with mobile bidding, the popular Country Store, and so much more. The event is free and open to the public. However, wristbands or tickets will be necessary for attractions: carnival rides, a giant rock-climbing wall, carnival games, a petting zoo, roving magicians, jugglers, and inflatables. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

April 14

Second Sunday Concert at Pasadena Central Library, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). On the program will be trumpeter Trevor Johnson and pianist Hosannna Anjiki playing works by Torelli and Peaslee. Tuba player Clayton Dungey will play a horn concerto by Richard Strauss and Romance for Tuba by Raum, and Carnival of Venice. Pianist Shota Homma will play works by Bach, Schumann and Danielpour. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Art of the Garden Tour on April 14 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 2019 Art of the Garden tour is proud to present five stunning gardens located in the foothill communities of Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre and San Marino that celebrate the exuberance of spring and the lengthening days spent outdoors drinking in nature’s abundance, entertaining, or just relaxing The areas most noted garden designers and architects have turned their talent to creating landscapes that marry form and function designed to provide a delightful and enjoyable space for year-round outdoor living. Pre-sale tickets cost $30 and $35 on the day of the tour. Your ticket(s) include a map and the addresses of each location on the tour. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE, PASADENA

Rose Bowl Flea Market at the Rose Bowl, April 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Come shop from over 2,500 vendors selling everything from coveted antiques, rare vintage finds, and today’s most up-to-date trends. Admission ranges from $9 to $15 depending on the time of arrival. Children less than 12 years old get free admission. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 15

Penguin Highway Animated Film at Laemmle Playhouse 7, April 15 at 6 p.m. (673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). “Penguin Highway” is a charming animated adventure the whole family will enjoy and for a limited time only you can see this critically acclaimed feature on the big screen. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., April 15 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Reject those Monday blues and spend the evening enjoying live music and a beer. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 16

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant & Bar, April 16 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Performers play their original songs for the audience on a lovely patio with a warm, inviting atmosphere. There are all styles and genres of music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

GlenDoll & The Deep at The Mixx, April 16 from 8-11:59 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Deep Blue is about diving into the origins of blues music. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 17

Coffee with A Cop at Bowler Entertainment Center April 17 from 8-10 a.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Join your neighbors and Arcadia Police Department officers for coffee, conversation and a complimentary breakfast. At the event, you will also be able to take a picture with one of the department’s K9s and their “Classic 1959 Police Car.” For more information, call (626) 821-2648 or email mvercillo@arcadiaca.gov. – ARCADIA

Paint Nite at Cabreras Mexican Cuisine, April 17 at 7 p.m. (655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles as you paint mountain hill blossoms. Attendees must be age 21 and older. Tickets are $39 per person. Food and drink may be purchased at the event. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 18

Pressing Art: Printing & Carving Workshop at La Pintoresca Branch Library, April 18 from 3:30- 5:30 p.m. (1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Learn how to sketch, transfer images, carve and sketch using printmaking techniques. For ages 5 and older. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Billy and Percy’s Big Night Out: An Evening of Queer Comedy at The Ice House, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. (45 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). This special event will feature a lineup of LA’s best and up-and-coming LGBTQ comedians. This show is going to is for 21 and older. General Admission is $10 and all sales are final. For more information, click here. – PASADENA