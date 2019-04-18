April 19 – April 25

EDITOR’S PICK

The Killers Tribute by Dustland Fairytale, April 25 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). In addition to Dustland Fairytale’s tribute to The Killers, Twisted Gypsy will play a tribute to Fleatwood Mac & Click Bait. Tickets range from $10 to $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

April 19

Happy Hour Paint Class of Monrovia at Paint n Play Art Studio, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). End your work week with a glass of wine while you flex your creative muscles. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Flavors of French Cuisine at Sauté Culinary Academy, April 19 at 7 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Explore French cuisine’s cooking techniques and bold flavors. Tickets are $75. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

RJ Bloke at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., April 19 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). RJ Bloke, aka Jay Souza, is the singer-songwriter for roots rock, alt-country band Patrolled By Radar based in Los Angeles. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

“Good Zombie” at Boston Court Pasadena, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. (70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Trending Features presents “Good Zombie,” a film that starring Iyan Dudley and Malik Kindle detailing the life, death, and rebirth of true friendship. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 20

Spring Egg Hunt & Healthy Kids Day at Recreation Park, April 20 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (620 S. Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). You won’t want to miss this community event, which will feature: arts & crafts, face painting, carnival games, a petting zoo, wellness activities, healthy lifestyle demonstrations and, of course, the egg hunt. Registration for the egg hunt begins at 9 a.m. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Easter Egg Hunt & Bob Baker Springtime Review at One Colorado Courtyard, April 20 from 10:30 a.m. – noon (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Hundreds of colorful eggs with candy and toys will be hidden around the One Colorado Courtyard, including a few Golden Eggs with prizes from One Colorado stores. The Easter bunny will be available for photos and the Bob Baker Marionette Show will begin at 11:30 a.m. This event is first come, first served. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Spring Eggstravaganza at Arcadia County Park, April 20 at 11 a.m. (405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). In addition to the egg hunt, Mr. Bunny will make an appearance and there will be music, face painting, and crafts. This event is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Egg Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium, April 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Before or after the egg hunt, hop by the Egg Bowl festival featuring free family games, performances and activities, including a puppet show, arts and crafts, face painting (nominal fees apply), food for sale, and more. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Earth Day Celebration at Canyon Park Cabin, April 20 from 1-3 p.m. (1200 N. Canyon Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Celebrate Earth Day with fun activities for all ages including face painting and guided tours. You’ll also be able to build your own planter and visit information booths. This event is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Our Voice, Our County: Earth Day Fair + Expo at Armory Center for the Arts, April 20 at 9 a.m. (145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Share your vision for a future LA County that balances the environment, equity, and economy. Earth Day Festival to follow afterwards at noon. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Anime Nerd Night & Cosplay Karaoke Party at Dave & Buster’s, April 20 from 7:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. Suite 930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). Dress up, listen to live music, head to the private bar, sing some karaoke and play games all night long. Admission is $12 and every ticket purchase will receive a free unlimited Dave & Buster Game Card to use on any non-ticketed games. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Jim Wright at RT Rogers Brewing Co., April 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (38 E. Montecito, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Wright plays guitar and bass simultaneously on the touch-guitar, and sings. Polly Klemmer will be a special guest. There is no cover charge. For more information, call (626) 921-0308. – SIERRA MADRE

April 21

WCC Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch at Blinn House, April 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Enjoy a champagne brunch and while the kids enjoy a visit from the Easter bunny, an egg hunt, activities and games. Tickets are $45 for members, $60 for non-members, $25 for kids 6-17 years old, and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Jazz at Myrtle Tree Café, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Green Street Jazz Quartet – made up of Ron Cyger on sax, Kenji Terajima on drums, Paul Ahern on piano, and Brent Butterworth on bass – will play song from the American Songbook, jazz standards and Latin tunes. Admission is free but food, wine and beer are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Easter Celebration at Bone Kettle, April 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (67 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Enjoy a meal of fried oxtail tips, spicy papaya salad, bone broth, sangria or any number of other offerings. Prices vary according to your order. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Easter Brunch at Mi Piace, April 21 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (25 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Hop over to Easter Brunch at Mi Piace, an Old Town Pasadena classic, where modern Italian cuisine is the star in this contemporary, yet warm, establishment. Prices vary depending on your meal. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Easter Sunday Brunch at The Raymond 1886, April 21 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). You can order meals to share like the family breakfast platter or treat yourself to eggs benedict with lobster. Prices vary depending on your meal . For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 22

California Friendly Landscape Training at Arcadia Public Library, Apriil 22 from 6-8:45 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007). Topics covered will include: a holistic approach to gardening, sustainable design elements, California-friendly plant selections, and irrigation management. This event is free but space is limited. To RSVP, contact mijang@ArcadiaCA.gov or call (626) 254-2706. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Golden Oldies at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., April 22 from 4-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Listen to the best music from the era of poodle skirts and leather jackets. Pints and tulips are $5 (or less) every Monday. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Off the Page: Side Man at Sierra Madre Playhouse, April 22 from 7-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Set in 1953 and traveling to 1985, this lovely and poignant memory play unfolds through the eyes of Clifford, the only son of Gene, a jazz trumpet player, and Terry, an alcoholic mother. Donations are accepted to help defray royalties. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

April 23

Preacher Lawson at The Ice House, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). In 2017, Lawson made a big splash on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” where he made it to the final 10 and was then invited back for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” this past winter where he was a top five finalist. General Admission is $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 24

Too Sensitive for Comedy: The Live Show at The Living Room, April 24 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (612 N. Madison Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). This is the first ever live show for the podcast “Too Sensitive for Comedy.” This live show will feature comedy sets from three hilarious comedians Paige Weldon (Conan), Daniel Rugg Webb (Comedy Central), Shanna Christmas (Coming to the Stage) and your host, Kristal Adams (Amazon Prime Video). Tickets are $6.04 (including fees). For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 25

Biotech Startup Resource Fair/Open House at Lab Launch Inc., April 25 at noon (605 E. Huntington Drive Suite 103, Monrovia, CA 91016). Meet specialists in venture capital, grant writing, regulatory affairs, intellectual property, prototyping, insurance, accounting, permits, medical device design, and more, all while exploring Lab Launch, a nonprofit biotech incubator. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Educator Night@PAM at USC Pacific Asia Museum, April 25 at 4:30 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). K-12 educators are invited to explore the theme of identity and learn new ways of integrating art into their classroom. The evening will include a tour of the special exhibit, gallery activity, an artist led workshop, curriculum packet, and refreshment. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Agents & Ales at Frogtown Brewery, April 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (2931 Gilroy St., Los Angeles, CA 90039). Join Town Square Real Estate for a free beer and to ask these real estate experts all of your questions. Admission and the one beer are free. For more information, click here. – LOS ANGELES