April 26 – May 2

EDITOR’S PICK

Calle Caliente: Salsa Night at Athletic Garage Dance Center, April 26 from 8-11:59 p.m. (121 Waverly Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105). There will be a workshop by Desi Jevon from “Dancing with the Stars” and “World of Dance.” There will also be live music, free wine, and performances. Tickets are $15 for the workshop and social or you can pay $10 for the social only. Tickets are purchased at the door in cash. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

April 26

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n’ Play, April 26 from 7:30-10 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Unwind by learning how to paint a creative piece of artwork while sipping on some drinks. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Final Fridays at Rose Bowl Stadium, April 26 from 4-9 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pack a blanket, ball, and the family to enjoy food and live music. Additional activities include foot golf, outdoor games, moon bounces, photo opportunities, and tours of the Rose Bowl Stadium. Admission and parking are free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Flogging Seagulls at Buccaneer, April 26 at 10 p.m. (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Flogging Seagulls is a Los Angeles band that taps into the Irish punk energy of Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys to perform New Wave synth songs of the ’80s with an Irish-Celtic twist. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

April 27

Playhouse District Wine Walk at Pasadena Playhouse District, April 27 from 4-7 p.m. (38 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Playhouse District Wine Walk invites you to enjoy a selection of wine tastings at participating venues while exploring the Playhouse District. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Crawl for a Cause in Old Town Monrovia, April 27 from 3-6 p.m. (starts at the Diplomat Eatery & Tavern, 109 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Support your local community and help kids by participating in this event. There will be first, second, and third place team winners. Prizes include a $100 cash prize, $50 gift card to The Diplomat and a $25 gift card to Copper Still Grill. Kiwanis Club of Arcadia Young Professionals is asking for a $25 donation per person. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Historic Pub Crawl at Memorial Park Metro Goldline Station, April 27 from 2-5 p.m. (Intersection of Arroyo Parkway and East Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91101). This guided walking tour of Pasadena’s original downtown includes stops at pubs distinctive for their history, architecture, and spirits. Tickets range from $20 to $45. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Rock Band Game Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., April 27 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy some tasty brew and rock out while playing Rock Band. Play is free but the brews are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Salsa Social at Sonata Room, April 27 at 7:45 p.m. to April 28 at 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Dance to salsa, mambo, guaguanco, and cha cha cha from the vinyl collection of DJ JoJo. There is a $12 cover fee. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Jim Wright at RT Rogers Brewing Co., April 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (38 E. Montecito, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Wright plays guitar and bass simultaneously on the touch-guitar, and sings rock, blues, and reggae. Singer/songwriter/guitarist Rees Finley will be a special guest. There is no cover charge. For more information, call (626) 921-0308. – SIERRA MADRE

James Intveld at Arcadia Blues Club, April 27 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy a great night of blues featuring James Intveld and the Bobby Bluehouse Band. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 28

Eclectic Collective at Neighborhood UU Church, April 28 at 5 p.m. (301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). Join vibraphonist, bandleader, composer and arranger Nick Mancini and his Collective along with special guest vocalist Jamie Perez, in a concert of improv standards, originals and Elton John tunes at Performances a la Carte’s last concert of the spring 2019 Jazz ‘n Paz season. Tickets are $25 in advance online or $28 at the door (cash only). For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Latimer & Osborn, John R. Williamson & C’est la Vies, and Bryan Chan at Adam’s Pack Station, April 28 from noon to 5 p.m. (Chantry Flat Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Expect intimate performances, and food and drinks available for purchase. Parking is $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

R & R Jazz at Myrtle Tree Café, April 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). R&R Jazz Collective debuts at Myrtle Tree Café bringing some cool jazz and blues. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

April 29

Live Music with Apryle Dalmacio at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., April 28 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Dalmacio is a multi-award-winning Singer, Songwriter, and Guitarist from Riverside, California who has captivated the hearts of listeners around the world with her dynamic vocals, expressive performances, and relatable lyrics for over 10 years. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 30

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, April 30 from 7-9 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Wild Mountain Mystics, Paul Marshall, Emily Zuzik, Gary Stockdale and Michael McEwan will perform their original music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Frank Christopher at The Mixx, April 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Tuesday Blues Jam Session with Frank Christopher and the band including Eric Garcia, Mo Beeks, Lynn Coulter and Stuart Brooks. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Trivia Tuesday at One Colorado, April 30 from 6:30-9 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pop culture, pop-up bars, prizes, plus sweet tunes will transform your formerly boring Tuesday nights into totally “triviariffic” ones. Rally your friends and get ready to compete. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 1

Charla Lauriston at The Ice House, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Lauriston is a stand-up comedian and television writer. She’s written for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Elle Magazine and The Root. Admission is $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 2

Yip Yops & Eskimo Kisses at The Rose, May 2 at 8 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Yip Yops have gone from gracing the stage at Coachella, Chinatown Summer Nights, and Echo Park Rising to building an organic buzz online. Mikaiah Lei is the brainchild behind Eskimo Kisses and has made waves in the indie rock music scene. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Marvel Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, May 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Compete with your friends in this trivia night based on the cinematic universe. This event is for adults only. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA