April 5 – April 11

Karaoke Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., April 5 from 5-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). You might not make it on “The Voice” but you can still showcase your vocal abilities, or lack of, during karaoke night. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

April 5

Brendan Schaub at The Ice House, April 5 at 8 and 10 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Schaub is a standup comic, podcast host and TV personality. . In 2018 Schaub traveled around the world for his “Stay in Your Lane” tour with sold out shows in Australia, London, Ireland, Canada, and all over the United States. General admission is $25 and VIP is $50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Doris & Me at Sierra Madre Playhouse, April 5 at 8 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Doris and Me is a captivating musical tribute and joyful celebration of the music, life, and career of Doris Day and one man’s quirky obsession with America’s sweetheart. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $25 for students. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Arcadia Invitational 2019 at Arcadia High School, April 5-6 with varying times for events (180 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Arcadia Invitational annually plays host to 4,000 teenagers competing in track and field. The invitational has seen 179 U.S. Olympians and 31 national records. Tickets range from $5 to $25. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Nyquist, Szechuan Sauce, and Darker at No Future Café, April 5 from 8-11 p.m. (1500 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91106). Enjoy live local music from Nyquist, Szechuan Sauce, and Darker. There is a $5 suggested donation that can be paid in cash at the door. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 6

MAP Neighborhood Conference at Second Baptist Church’s Education Center, April 6 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (925 S. Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). There will be free breakfast snacks, information from booth vendors, workshops, lunch and raffle giveaways. All of these things will be free. For more information, contact MAP staff at (626) 932-5563 or map@ci.monrovia.ca.us. – MONROVIA

A Feast for Calafia for Armory Center for the Arts, April 6 from 6-9 p.m. (dinner to be held at a private residence). Celebrate the region of California and its diverse food culture, bountiful agriculture and mythical origin story while in conversation with MexiCali curators Ed Gomez, Luis G. Hernandez and Daniela Lieja Quintanar. Dinner will be a prix fix, 5 course, produce-forward California cuisine to be held at a private residence. Tickets are $50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Spring Carnival at Santa Anita Park, April 6-7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). This two-day event features inflatable bounce houses, carnival games and rides (like the Ferris wheel and the swinger). The unlimited wristbands are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Artur Menezes at Arcadia Blues Club, April 6 at 8 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Winner of the Gibson/Albert King Award for Best Guitarist and third place on Band Category at the International Blues Challenge 2018, Artur Menezes is a high-energetic guitarist. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Ceramic Festival at LA Arboretum, April 6 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The American Ceramic Society, Southern California, presents this two-day festival featuring unique handcrafted giftware and art work by ceramic artists from Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties. Admission to the Arboretum is $9 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, and $4 for children 5-12 years old. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

The Skinny Ties at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, April 6 from 7-10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy dinner and drinks with some ‘80s rock and roll. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. It is recommended that you make reservations. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

The Office Bar Crawl in Pasadena April 6 at 4 p.m. (registration venue: Der Wolf, 72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Crawl multiple bars with exclusive drinks specials, while competing against hundreds of other crawlers to determine a “The Office” trivia champion. Tickets are $20 plus a $2.99 fee and include a t-shirt. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

New Wave Night at T. Boyle’s Tavern, April 6 at 9 p.m. (37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). The Vurge will perform favorite ‘80s alternative and dance tunes. The show is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 7

Wiesenthal at Sierra Madre Playhouse, April 7 at 2:30 and 7 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). As Simon Wiesenthal – a Holocaust survivor and the world’s most renowned hunter of Nazi war criminals – is about to retire, he recounts for an audience the stories of his most famous cases of bringing wrongdoers to justice. Admission is $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $25 for students. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Masters of Taste at Pasadena Rose Bowl, April 7 from 3-7 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). This food and beverage festival will feature unlimited tastings from LA’s top chefs and restaurants, craft cocktail bars, wineries and local breweries. All proceeds will benefit Union Station Homeless Services. General admission tickets are still available and are $105. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe at The Rose, April 7 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Vince Neil, the legendary front man of Mötley Crüe, continues to perform the band’s classic hits like “Wild Side.” Tickets range from $68 to $98. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Jewish Food Festival at Monrovia Library Park, April 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy live music, art from Jewish artist, a kids zone, and amazing food. The event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, email Jason Moss at jmoss@jewishsgpv.org or click here. – MONROVIA

Linda Aranow: A Punk Rock Primer at Gallery 30 South, April 7 from 3-6 p.m. (30 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Linda Aronow was the manager of WACKO on Melrose during its heyday in the ‘80s and ‘90s. In the evenings, Aranow was busy documenting the live music scene of that era and managed to capture still photos of the most iconic bands of the day over multiple gigs spanning over a decade. Admission is free but signed photos are available for sale. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

PCC Flea Market at Pasadena City College, April 7 at 8 a.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). With over 450 vendors, you are sure to find something perfect and enjoy a beautiful day of shopping. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Ronald McDonald House Walk for Kids 2019 at Pasadena Central Park, April 7 from 8 a.m. – noon (275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). The walk is a fun, family-friendly walk event designed to help raise funds for the services and programs provided by Pasadena Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. You can register to walk as an individual adult walker or a virtual walker for $25. You can also create and join teams. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

15th Annual New Play Reading Festival at Boston Court Pasadena, April 7 at 5 p.m. (70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). This will be a preview of the festival plays and a discussion of what makes a “Boston Court Pasadena play” and an inside look at the play development process. The festival runs through April 14. Tickets are free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 8

Going Blind Anniversary Show at The Blind Donkey, April 8 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. (53 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Going Blind’s extra special one year anniversary stand-up showcase has Eddie Pepitone performing along with other comics like Ton Lynch and Josh Fadem. The showcase is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Succulent Garden Party at Slater’s 50/50, April 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. (61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). A garden design instructor will guide you step-by-step as you plant your own succulents, drink and have fun. Tickets are $45 per person and include the cost of materials. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 9

Mt. Loweteria at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., April 9 at 6 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Beer, tacos and loteria make for a perfect Tuesday night. Admission is free but the tacos and beer are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Historical Dance Class & Ball Workshop at Pasadena Scottish Rite, April 9 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (150 N. Madison Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). You don’t need a partner or experience to learn the different historical dances. The dance class is $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Blues Channel at The Mixx, April 9 from 8 p.m. – midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Blues Channel will host the Tuesday jam featuring Audry Scates, Ronnie Hudson, Steve Sadd, K.C. McCarthy and Nick Santangelo. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

In Coversation: Nia Vardalos at Pasadena Playhouse, April 9 at 7 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Join the Playhouse for an exclusive conversation with “Tiny Beautiful Things” adapter and star Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) and director Sherri Eden Barber. General admission is $24 but you must book your tickets by April 8. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 10

Tom Zimmerman at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Zimmerman discusses his book, “Spectacular Illumination: Neon Los Angeles, 1925-1965.” The book is “a unique, and indeed, spectacular collection of vintage photos that showcases the glowing neon heritage of the City of Angels.” This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (415) 781-7532, email info@bccbooks.org, or click here. – PASADENA

Women Build, Women Bowl at Bowlero, April 10 from 7-9:30 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Join women from across the San Gabriel Valley and LA County for an evening of bowling, fun and a great cause. Tickets are $25 and include two hours of bowling, unlimited snacks and soft drinks. Proceeds help women in need of a helping hand build or to repair a place to call home. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 11

ISSA Los Angeles at Myrtle Tree Café, April 11 from 7-9 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This singer-songwriter showcase features three to four local singer-songwriters performing their original music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Wine & Jazz at The Saltner Wine and Cicchetti, April 11 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (108 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Sip on a glass of wine while listening to live jazz. Admission is free but the wine is not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Argonautika at A Noise Within, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. (3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). In this fresh retelling of the classic Greek myth, Jason and his quest for the Golden Fleece has been reframed for our time. Individual tickets range from $25 to $66. For more information, click here. – PASADENA