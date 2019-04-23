Are You Ready for the Sierra Madre Public Library Annual Art Fair?

The 57th Annual Sierra Madre Art Fair, sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Madre Library, will be held in Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

More than 60 artists, including 10 newly juried, have already committed to exhibiting, with more expected to commit this month. Mediums include oil paintings, jewelry, watercolors, glass, wood, metal, wearable art, photography, pottery, ceramics, mixed media, and weaving.

The Featured Artist this year is Warren Yip. His maple and balau wood sculpture, titled “Giraffe,” will appear on all posters, post cards, flyers, and other promotional materials.

Live Music will be featured throughout the weekend in the band shell and on the southeast lawn. Guests can enjoy an eclectic selection of music. Food vendors will be offering a variety of food and drinks.

The Friends of the Library will have a booth selling its popular sweet “quick” breads. For the children, instructors from the Creative Arts Group have planned a special craft activity – learn how to make pinwheels.

There will be a silent auction again this year. So far, 30 artists have donated one-of-a-kind pieces for the auction, which means you’ll have an opportunity to bid on some outstanding artwork and also support the Library.

To volunteer at the Friends of the Library booth, Friends Food booth, silent auction, or as an area host or hostess, contact Darlene Traxler at (626) 355-6220 or dtraxler2000@gmail.com to let her know when and how you can help.

All Proceeds from the Art Fair benefit the Sierra Madre Public Library. For more information, visit them on Facebook, at sierramadrelibraryfriends.org, or call (626) 355-7186.