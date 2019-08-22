Ask Dr. Canzoneri: Best Water to Drink for Teeth Health

By Kenneth Canzoneri DDS

Dear Dr. KC:

I know that it is important for my family to drink lots of water. My question is: what kind of water? Tap water, bottled water, filtered water, water with fluoride or without? I know this sounds like a silly question but it really is a concern for me.

– Water Challenger

Dear Water Challenged:

This is not a silly question! On the contrary, it’s a very important concern. Our bodies are made up of 60% water and water assists our bodies in distributing nutrients, getting rid of waste and helps maintain the health of skin and muscles to name just a few things. What most people don’t know is that the type of water you drink can affect your dental health.

Bottled Water:

The average person goes through about 30 gallons of bottled water yearly. Most bottled water lacks fluoride which is an essential part of dental health. If you love bottled water you may want to consider adding a fluoride supplement to your diet.

Filtered Tap Water:

Some filters remove fluoride and other important compounds. Check the instructions for the specific filter to evaluate the filtering process (i.e. what has been removed and added).

Straight Tap Water:

I would love to give advice on tap water but the content of the water varies from city to city. My best advice is to call the water supplier to your specific address and ask what is in your tap water.

Distilled Water:

Reverse osmosis is also in this group. This water is usually devoid of all chemicals, vitamins, and minerals. Although this water is very pure the lack of minerals and fluoride may not be very helpful to your teeth.

What I have discussed are some general ideas. I would check the content of various bottle companies, filter brands and anything else that filters the water you drink. Just remember that water gives your teeth a bath ridding them of leftover food or acids.