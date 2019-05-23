Columns

Ask Dr. Canzoneri: Sharing Your Toothbrush is a Very Bad Idea

Using your finger or a washcloth is a better alternative than borrowing your friend’s toothbrush. – Courtesy photo / Poppy Thomas-Hill (CC BY 2.0)

By Kenneth J Canzoneri DDS

Dear Dr. KC: A few weeks ago I had a few of my high school girl friends over for an overnight get-together. A couple of the girls did not bring their toothbrush so I let one of them use my toothbrush. I rinsed the toothbrush with water so I did not think it was a big deal. My mom was totally grossed out. Who was right?

– Clean Teeth

Dear Clean Teeth:

Sharing a toothbrush may sound harmless but it comes with a lot of risks. Some of those risks could even kill you. Brushing your teeth is one of the most effective habits to get rid of plaque and gum disease. Your mouth is home to more than 700 species of bacteria. Yes, using someone else’s toothbrush can transfer these bacteria to another person’s mouth. Not all these 700 bacteria are harmful but a few can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, infection and illness. Other creatures that can be spread sharing a toothbrush are viruses, the common cold, strep throat, herpes, the flu, pneumonia, and even human papillomavirus (HPV).

Am I grossing you out yet? I can do even better. Another person’s mouth can have bleeding gums, food particles, fungi such as yeast infections and periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is what causes many people to lose their teeth and it can be transferred on a toothbrush. Periodontal disease is not just a problem that’s limited to the mouth.  Periodontal disease can affect the whole body.

Let’s say you are stranded in the middle of nowhere.  No CVS, hotel, of AM/PM minimart and no toothbrush. Using your finger or a washcloth is a better alternative than borrowing your friend’s toothbrush.

Sharing a toothbrush is actually dangerous!

May 23, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Career Corner: Salary Laws – Are They Helping?
Lifeline for Pets: Molly is Still Waiting
A Free Press Is Not ‘The Enemy of the People.’ It’s Democracy’s Stalwart Ally

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Searching