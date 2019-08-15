Aug. 16 – Aug. 22

The Sweet at The Rose, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). One of the most influential British rock bands of all times, The Sweet rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s as the premier glam rock act. Tickets range from $20 to $34 plus fees. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Aug. 16

Purely Blue at Myrtle Tree Café, Aug. 16 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This band out of Citrus College will play dance songs from the ‘60s to today. Admission is free but food and drink are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Arboretum Summer Nights Friday Concert at LA County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Hot October will perform bluegrass. General admission is $8 and $4 for kids 5-12 years old. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Circus Vargas at Santa Anita Park, Aug. 16-22 at various showtimes (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). All aboard our spectacular circus steam engine as it rides the railways back in time to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear. Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago. Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Tickets range from $30 to $72. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Aug. 17

Summer Concert at Station Square, Aug. 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Mark Easterday Band will play country music. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Arcadia History Lecture – Early Chinese in Arcadia at Arcadia Public Library, Aug. 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). A presentation and discussion led by Eugene Wong Moy and colleagues from the Chinese Historical Society of Southern California will provide a chronology of some of the important roles that early Chinese played in the development of the region, now one of the most dynamic areas economically, socially, and politically, in all of California. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Street Food Cinema: “Pretty in Pink” at LA County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Aug. 17 from 5:30-11 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Street Food Cinema features cool outdoor movies, picnic-ready food trucks, live music from emerging artists, interactive games and more. Admission ranges from $6 for children’s general admission to $19 for reserved seating. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Paint and Pint Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Aug. 17 from 2-4 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sip on a cold beer while you create your very own piece of art under the guidance of local artist, Kenny McBride. A ticket is $30 and includes all materials and your first pint. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Artur Menezes at Arcadia Blues Club, Aug. 17 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Winner of the Gibson/Albert King Award for Best Guitarist by the Blues Foundation and 3rd place at the International Blues Challenge 2018, Artur Menezes is a high-energetic guitarist. Tickets online are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Kids Food Festival and Kidspace Museum, Aug. 17 from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 9:30 a.m. -3 p.m. (480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103).Kidspace and The Creative Kitchen are teaming up for this interactive weekend featuring exhibitions on recipes and exercise move, a scavenger hunt to win a goody bag, contestants from MasterChef Junior, a Cake Walk, and cooking classes (additional fees apply). Festival activities are included with the $14 museum admission price. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Vurge at the Buccaneer, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The band will be playing their repertoire of ‘80s New Wave tunes. The show is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

“Much Ado About Nothing” at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performances are free but donations are welcome. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Aug. 18

French Macarons Baking Masterclass at Chefs Center of California, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. – noon (45 N. San Gabriel Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Learn advanced macarons batter folding techniques, secret tips and tricks to consistently manage to bake perfect batches, ganache recipes and more. Tickets are $80. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Summer Cookie Decorating Workshop at Whimsy Pasadena, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. – noon (40 Mills Place, Pasadena, CA 91105). Learn step-by-step basics of decorating and piping techniques from Compact Cookies. Tickets are $65 for one or $120 for two. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Summer Concert at Library Park, Aug. 18 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Yachty by Nature will perform yacht ‘70s and ‘80s rock. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Aug. 19

Summer Fruit Pies & Tarts at Institute of Culinary Education – Los Angeles, Aug. 19 from 6-10 p.m. (521 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Learn to combine light, flaky crusts and seasonal summer fruit fillings —think strawberry, rhubarb, peach, blueberry and cherry— that will wow any crowd. Tickets are $120. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 20

Sony Presents: Intro to the Power of Imaging at Samy’s Photo School Pasadena, Aug. 20 from noon – 2 p.m. (1759 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Learn from Sony Technical Representative, Eric Bruehl, as he goes over key features and uses of Sony cameras at this introductory class. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 21

Chef Demonstrations at Westfield Santa Anita, Aug. 21 from 3-6 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy a live ‘how to’ with Meet Fresh, Fry Yay, and Auntie Anne’s. Each restaurant will demonstrate their favorite dishes and provide a free tasting. Three gift baskets valued at $150 will also be raffled and a $50 gift card from a participating restaurant at the event. Registration is free and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Aug. 22

Imperial Production Presents: Jerry Garcia and More at The Ice House, Aug. 22 at 8:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Jerry Garcia, considered to be one of the fastest rising young Latino comics in Los Angeles, will headline and Bebos J Rafael will host. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA