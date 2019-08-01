Aug. 2 – Aug. 8

Jackalope Summer Nights at Central Park, Aug. 2 from 5-10 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 3-10 p.m. (275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Jackalope Summer Nights will take over Pasadena’s Central Park with 200-plus handmade artisans, artisanal food and drink, and activities perfect for an evening out and about. There will also be live music and a beer garden. This is a free community event. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Aug. 2

Adult Coloring Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Choose from a selection of Pacific Plate-related designs, floral mandalas, and more, or feel free to take your own. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

APL After Dark: Movie Trivia at Arcadia Public Library, Aug. 2 from 7-9 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Teams of one to four put their movie knowledge to the test. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Aug. 3

The Rocktops at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). The Rocktops are an entertaining and professional cover band that play a variety of popular hits from the ‘50s thru the ‘00s. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

2019 Movies in the Park at Rotary Park, Aug. 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (401 S. California Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your lawn chair, blankets and picnic to watch “Mary Poppins Returns.” There will also be free activities, games, arts and crafts. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Summer Concert at Station Square, Aug. 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). There will be free Zumba lessons before The Hodads take the stage to perform a variety of music. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Pasadena Symphony and POPS at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Aug. 3 at 7: 30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Michael Feinstein sings Cole Porter hits like “Night and Day,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Tickets range from $10 to $150. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Assemblymember Holden’s 20th Annual Block Party, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (500 E. Jackson St., Pasadena, CA 91104). Local and State information and resources will be available. Free hotdogs and lemonade, free school backpacks (while supplies last) and live music and dance groups will be featured. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 4

Shawn Jones Band at Arcadia Blues Club, Aug. 4 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy a great night of blues featuring the Shawn Jones Band and Bobby Bluehouse & ABC All-Stars. Advance tickets online are $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Summer Concert at Library Park, Aug. 4 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). There will be free pop/hip hop dance lessons before Hit Me 90’s takes the stage to play the best of ‘90s pop. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Kombucha Workshop at Encompass Wellness, Aug. 4 from 3-5 p.m. (501 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91105). Learn to make your own infused kombucha. Tickets are $35. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 5

Young Art Lessons at Dream Big Children’s Center, Aug. 5 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (612 S. Myrtle Ave. #110, Monrovia, CA 9106). Young Art Lessons will be at Dream Big for a free demo class. You will need to purchase a $10 day pass for Dream Big if you do not have a membership. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Countering White Supremacy – Special Forum with Congressman Adam Schiff at All Saints Episcopal Church, Aug. 5 from 6-8 p.m. (132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Congressman Schiff along with Rev. usan Russell, Omar Ricci, Brooke Wirtschafter, and Salam Al-Marayati will discuss the threat of white supremacist violence and how best to protect houses of worship and engage in the process of dismantling white supremacy. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Speed Dating Pasadena at White Horse Lounge, Aug. 5 from 8-10 p.m. (41 S. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). MyCheekyDate aims to create a comfortable and casual atmosphere unlike traditional speed dating events. Tickets are $33.60. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 6

All You Can Eat Tacos Tuesday at Dave & Buster’s, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. to Aug. 7 at 1 a.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. #930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy unlimited tacos and video games all day Tuesday from open to close. Pay $21.99 for unlimited tacos and an unlimited Video GamePlay PowerCard. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Arcadia PD’s National Night Out at Arcadia Police Department, Aug. 6 from 4-6 p.m. (250 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Meet your police officers, get crime prevention information, see safety displays, meet K9s, win giveaways and enjoy refreshments. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Monrovia PD’s National Night Out at Library Park, Aug. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This event is a fantastic opportunity for citizens to come together to promote crime awareness, drug awareness, and to meet some of the amazing men and women of the Monrovia Police Department. There will be live music, food and raffles. Attendance is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Aug. 7

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Aug. 7 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends and test your knowledge. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago at The Rose, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Moscow-based Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality and fire of American super group Chicago. Tickets range from $28 to $58. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 8

Bill Devlin’s Comedy & Cocktails at The Ice House, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106).Comedian, actor and writer Bill Devlin will perform alongside actor, producer and comedian Jamie Kennedy and others. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA