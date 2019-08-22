Aug. 23 – Aug. 29

EDITOR’S PICK

Old Pasadena ‘80s Dance Party at the south end of Big Bang Theory Way, Aug. 28 from 6-8:30 p.m. (93 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91105). DJ Glenn Red will be on hand spinning rad tunes that feature the very best of 1980s music genres, including new wave, post-punk, new romantics, ska, techno, dance-pop, and early hip-hop and rap. This is a free outdoor party. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Aug. 23

Circus Vargas at Santa Anita Park, Aug. 23-25 at various showtimes (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). All aboard our spectacular circus steam engine as it rides the railways back in time to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear. Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago. Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Tickets range from $30 to $72. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Rebel Rose at Myrtle Tree Café, Aug. 23 from 7:30-10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Rebel Rose is making their first appearance at Myrtle Tree Café and will play covers of rock, pop and dance music. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Flavors of Korean Cuisine at Sauté Culinary Academy, Aug. 23 from 7-10 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Chef will teach authentic Korean dishes using French techniques. Tickets are $75. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Masters of Musical Whistling World Championships at Pasadena Convention Center, Aug. 23 from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Over 60 whistlers from 10 countries are set to compete for the title of “World Champion.” There are various passes you can purchase beginning at $10 for lunch and going to $103 for a VIP pass including all events. Some events during the weekend are free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Frankie J & Lil Rob at The Rose, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Frankie J is a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and former member of Kumbia Kings. Rapper, producer and actor Lil Rob is known for hits like “Oh, What a Night.” Tickets range from $34 to $58. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 24

Memorabilia Sale at Robins Wood Fire BBQ, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (395 N. Rosemeand Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). As Robins Wood Fire BBQ closes its doors it will be hosting a sale of the memorabilia that once adorned the restaurant and a huge selection of books. Admission is free. For more information, call (626) 351-8885. – PASADENA

Summer Concert at Station Square, Aug. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your picnic essentials to listen to the gospel soul band Langston Theard & Adoration play some tunes. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

MAFA Summer Art Walk in Old Town Monrovia, Aug. 24 from 7-10 p.m. (400 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Don’t miss the last Art Walk of the summer featuring live art demonstrations, a canvas art workshop, live music and local artists. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Speed Dating at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Aug. 24 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Have a drink and meet new friends, network or maybe find your next flame. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Hawaiian Salsa Social at Sonata Room, Aug. 24 from 7:45 p.m. – 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). This Hawaiian-themed evening will feature salsa classes and the best music to dance to by DJ Brandon. Admission is $12. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Rod Piazza at Arcadia Blues Club, Aug. 24 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Rod Piazza will perform along with Wizards of the West Coast Harp featuring John Clifton, Billy Watson and Big George. Tickets are $15 online. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Historic Pub Crawl in Old Pasadena, Aug. 24 from 2-5 p.m. (meet at Del Mar Metro Gold Line Station at 265 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91101). his guided walking tour of Pasadena’s original downtown includes stops at pubs distinctive for their history, architecture, and spirits. Tour-goer’s can delight in beer tastings plus little-known facts and forgotten lore. Full price ticket is $45, $40 for Pasadena Heritage members and $20 for a designated driver. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Brick Fest Live Lego Fan Experience at Pasadena Convention Center, Aug. 24-25 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The event features hands-on attractions and activities including the opportunity to be part of a Guinness World Record. Tickets range from $17.50 to $39.99. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Swing Dancing & Karaoke Night at Pasadena American Legion Post 13 Aug. 24 from 8-11:45 p.m. (131 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). There will be lessons at 8 p.m. if you don’t know how to dance. Karaoke is free and admission into the dance hall is $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 25

Summer Concert at Library Park, Aug. 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy some classic rock played by The Answer before starting your work week. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Studio Fine Art Auction at John Moran Auctioneer Inc., Aug. 25 from 2-4 p.m. (145 E. Walnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Join Moran’s for their end-of-summer Studio Fine Art auction featuring over 200 works of art from established and up-and-coming artists. All art is priced differently. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Aug. 26

Mixology 101 at Institute of Culinary Education – Los Angeles, Aug. 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (521 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Learn to mix, muddle, shake drinks, make your own sour mix and more. Tickets are $100. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 27

Fancy a go? Speed Dating Pasadena at White Horse Lounge, Aug. 27 from 8-10 p.m. (41 S. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). The event offers a fresh alternative to speed dating and matchmaking. Tickets are $33.60. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Inside The Wiezel’s Studio at The Ice House, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Pauly Shore sits down for an intimate conversation about his life, career, ups and downs, growing up at The Comedy Store, MTV days, and more. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 28

Wine Tasting Class at The Saltner Wine and Cicchetti, Aug. 28 from 6:30-8 p.m. (108 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Learn about varietals and how they differ from region to region. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (626) 775-4025. – MONROVIA

Aug. 29

Live Music With Apryle Delmacio at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Aug. 29 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Apryle Dalmacio is a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Riverside who has captivated the hearts of listeners around the world with her dynamic vocals, expressive performances, and relatable lyrics for over 10 years. She has been a contestant for ABC’s American Idol, NBC’s The Voice, Sing-Off and Songland. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Jump City Classic Rock Band at The Mixx, Aug. 29 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). They have more tribute shows than any other band in Southern California and play top hits from the Bee Gees, KC & the Sunshine Band, Trammps, Heatwave, Cool and the Gang, Donna Summer and more. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA