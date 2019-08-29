Aug. 30 – Sept. 5

https://www.facebook.com/goldenvoice/videos/2316914505243384/

EDITOR’S PICK

Pasadena Daydream Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, Aug. 31 from 1 – 11:59 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). The Cure headlines the event featuring performances by Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, The Joy Formidable, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, Emma Ruth Rundle and Kælan Mikla. General admission is $149 plus $1 for charity and fees. One free child (10 or younger) admission with each purchased ticket. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Aug. 30

626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park, Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. to midnight (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Treat your taste buds to a tour around the world savoring all the delicacies on display. Admission is $5 at the door and cash only. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

The International Gem & Jewelry Show at Pasadena Convention Center, Aug. 30 from noon-6 p.m., Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The International Gem & Jewelry Show (InterGem, Inc.) is America’s longest running direct-to-consumer jewelry show. Tickets are $6 if purchase online and $8 at the door. Military members and family, wholesale buyers, and teachers receive free admission if registered. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Kids These Days at Gem City Grill, Aug. 30 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. (115 E. Olive Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This young cover band will be rocking all night long. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Aug. 31

End of Summer BBQ Party at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Aug. 31 from noon – 10 p.m. (110 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Chef James will be serving up BBQ, they will have a $5 select tap list, $6 cocktails, beer can specials and cornhole. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Pacific Plate’s 6th Anniversary Party, Aug. 31 from noon – 10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). There will be a beer garden, food by Ta’Cool Tacos Factory, paletas and micheladas by Iced Above, music for SuplexCity and Huge Mood, and activities for the whole family. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Spanish Guitar Night at The Diplomat, Aug. 31 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. (109 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy great rumba, food and drinks. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Grampas Grass at Old Towne Pub, Aug. 31 from 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). The band will be playing two sets of “garagedelic” soul rock. Entrance is $7. The event is 21-and-over. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Street Food Cinema: “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” at Victory Park, Aug. 31 from 5:30-11 p.m. (2575 Paloma St., Pasadena, CA 91107). Watch the film, enjoy some treats from various food truck, listen to live music and relax. Admission ranges from $6 to $19. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 1

Animal Adventurers Workshop: Wild N’ Out with Wildlife at Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, Sept. 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. (361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). This workshop is perfect for kids who love wildlife and want to learn more about the animals we share our communities with. They’ll get the chance to see how birds and baby animals are cared for and rehabilitated. Registration is $30. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Labor Day Weekend at Ix Tapa Cantina, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. (119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). This is the end of summer party featuring Latino vibes and hip-hop. This event is strictly 21-and-older. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 2

Game Day & All You Can Eat Wings at Dave & Buster’s, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. – Sept. 3 at 1 a.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. #930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). Watch the games and play the games with all you can eat wings plus a $10 Power Card. Pay $19.99 to get the Power Card and enjoy unlimited wings. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Great American Swing Band Labor Day Concert at Pasadena Senior Center, Sept. 2 from 6-7 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Spend your holiday listening to music from the Big Band era. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 3

Basic Knife Skills 101 at Sauté Culinary Academy, Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Learn the classic French knife techniques used in professional kitchens. Tickets are $60. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Tribute to Elvis at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Sept. 3 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). The Songwriter Serenade will feature various artists paying homage to the king of rock ‘n roll. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Blues Channel Band at The Mixx, Sept. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Spend the evening listening to a blues jam courtesy of Blues Channel Band and maybe a few drinks. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 4

“The Office” Trivia at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Sept. 4 from 7:30 – 10 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Test your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and have a beer. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley Meet-and-Greet at Chuch of the Good Shepherd’s Jordan Hall, Sept. 4 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. (400 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007). Are you interested in meeting new people, making new friends, exploring well-known landmarks, and enjoying new activities? Do all that with the new friends you’ll make at this social club. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Sept. 5

Beer 101 with Wingwalker Brewing at Monrovia Public Library, Sept. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Wingwalker Brewing will be teaching those in attendance about how to make beer and what makes an IPA different from a lager. This event is for those 21-and-older. This event is free. To register and for more information, click here. – MONROVIA

“Frankenstein” at A Noise Within, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ().This electrifying tale of a creature cast away by his creator into a hostile world—only to wind his way back in a dangerous game of mutual destruction—has captivated audiences for over 200 years. Tickets range from $25 to $62. For more information, click here. – PASADENA