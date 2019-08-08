Aug. 9 – Aug. 15

EDITOR’S PICK

Circus Vargas at Santa Anita Park, Aug. 13-15 at 7 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). All aboard our spectacular circus steam engine as it rides the railways back in time to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear. Marvel at the sights and sounds emanating from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago. Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more. Tickets range from $30 to $72. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Your weekly events

Aug. 9

“Rise Up” Women’s Empowerment Summit 2019 at Doubletree By Hilton, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. (924 Huntington Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016). This is a two-day retreat and summit for mothers and daughters by Sister Friend Coalition, a program that addresses the economic, social, emotional, and spiritual needs of women, and girls 10 –17 years of age. General admission for women is $45 and free for girls. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park, Aug. 9-11 from 4-11:59 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Try imaginative foods borrowing from culinary practices from around the world. Admission is $5, cash only, at the door. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Arboretum Summer Nights Friday Concerts at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The Route 66 Band will perform. General admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Maná Tribute by Corazon de Maná at The Rose, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This tribute by Corazon de Maná features Maná’s organic mix of classic rock, modern rock and traditional Latin music. Tickets are $19.50 plus fees. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Astro Lecture & Stargazing at Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Aug. 9 from 8-10 p.m. (1216 California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91125). One Friday a month, Caltech opens its doors and provides a free 30 minute public lecture followed by 90 minutes of guided stargazing through telescopes. No reservations are necessary. This is free to all. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 10

“Wall-E” at Library Park, Aug. 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Gather your friends and family and a blanket or two and relax with this modern Disney classic. There will be free activities, games, arts and crafts. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Craft Club: World Elephant Day at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Support elephants and take home a handmade elephant project. Cost includes all supplies and your first pint of the evening, and a portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Global Conservation Force and their mission to protect elephants. Space is limited and tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Summer Concert at Station Square, Aug. 10 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy an evening of ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll music played by The Skinny Ties. This event is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Rose Bowl Movie Night at Rose Bowl Stadium, Aug. 10 from 6:30-10 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). On Sept. 23, 2000 hundreds of Hollywood stars swarmed to the Rose Bowl for the premiere of a sports classic, “Remember the Titans,” 19 years later, the movie returns to Pasadena. There will be games, and food and drinks for purchase. Tickets range from $10 to $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

“Much Ado About Nothing” at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performances are free but donations are welcome. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Aug. 11

Summer Concert at Library Park, Aug. 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy an evening of old school disco played by Bumptown. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

“Mary Poppins” at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Aug. 10 from 1-4 p.m. 7-10 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 2-5 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Everyone’s favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure presented by Crescendo Theatrical Productions. Regular admission is $15 and $10 for children 10 and younger. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Rose Bowl Flea Market at Rose Bowl Stadium, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Shop from over 2,500 vendors selling everything from coveted antiques, rare vintage finds, and today’s most up-to-date trends. General admission is $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Comedia a Toda Madre: Stand-Up En Español at The Ice House, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Marin Moreno (Gabriel Iglesias Presenta Comedy Central) and Willie Barcena (Latin Kings of Comedy) and more will perform. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Second Sunday Concert at Pasadena Public Library, Aug. 11 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St. Pasadena, CA 91101).On the program will be Soprano Britta Sterling and double bass player Stewart Rosen with pianist Matias Piegari. They will perform works by Faure, J.S. Bach, Vivaldi, Granados , Menotti and others. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 12

Live Music With Sloan Dalley at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Aug. 12 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sloan is an award-winning singer, songwriter and producer known for her captivating vocals, guitar finger-picking, piano skills, and songwriting abilities. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Live Music at the Scott Pavillion, Aug. 12 at 5:15 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). The Pasadena Senior Center hosts its annual summer concert series. The Michael Haggins Band will play smooth jazz, R&B, and funk. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 13

Trivia Tuesdays at One Colorado, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Rally friends, brainstorm a goofy/awesome team name, and compete to see who knows more about pop culture. Participation is free with reservation. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 14

“Frankenstein” at A Noise Within, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (3352 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91107). This electrifying tale of a creature cast away by his creator into a hostile world—only to wind his way back in a dangerous game of mutual destruction—has captivated audiences for over 200 years. There will also be a free lecture from a noted scholar before the show at 6:45 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $54. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 15

Piano Bar at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Aug. 15 from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Everybody loves a DJ that listens to song requests, but what about an amazing pianist instead of the turntable? Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Area 51 Party Night & Cosplay Karaoke Party at Dave & Buster’s, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. to Aug. 16 at 1 a.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). There will be a special showing of “Critters,” music, karaoke, drinks, dancing and more. Everyone named Kyle will receive a free ticket to the event with valid ID proving your legal name is Kyle. Tickets are $10 for everyone not legally named Kyle and includes a free unlimited Dave & Buster Game Card to us on most non-ticketed games. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA