Avoid the Traffic and Take Metro to the Rose Parade

Metro Rail’s Gold Line makes it easy to get to Pasadena’s Annual Tournament of Roses. Metro will operate 24-hour service on Metro Rail, also on the Silver and Orange Lines, on the night of Dec. 31 through the morning of Jan. 1 with trains running every 7 minutes from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, Metro will offer enhanced service on the Metro Gold Line to accommodate large numbers of anticipated riders on Jan. 1 and regular bus service to areas near the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and post parade areas.

The stations with the best access to the parade route are:

Del Mar Station: walk two blocks north to the parade route.

Memorial Park Station: walk two blocks south to the parade route.

Lake Station: walk four blocks south to the parade route.

Allen Station: walk four blocks south to the parade route.

Due to the large crowds expected to come out for the Rose Parade, oversized items such as umbrellas, chairs and coolers will not be permitted on the trains that day. This Metro rider advises that you load your TAP card with $3.50 in stored value for round-trip fare in advance to bypass the TAP vending machine lines on your return trip.

If you are riding Metro Bus to and from the game, please check the individual timetables for last bus times leaving Pasadena, as buses will be operating on Sunday/Holiday schedule.

Colorado Boulevard will close earlier than in prior year for the staging of the Rose Parade. Colorado Boulevard will close beginning at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will remain closed through the conclusion of the staging and clean-up following the parade. The parade route will re-open by 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. A map of street closures can be viewed here.