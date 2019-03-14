Beacon Media’s Light Shines Bright in Dazzling Digital Direction

Digital focus creates unparalleled prospects for growth

By Terry Miller

Starting next week, March 21, you’ll see some noteworthy and exciting changes with Beacon Media print products.

We remain stalwartly focused on covering Arcadia, Monrovia, Pasadena and Sierra Madre, and with our websites you’ll be able to access that information immediately, whenever and wherever you might be. Our investment in the digital realm will give readers enhanced access to news and information, including investigative journalism, and electronic newsletters to our vast subscription base. Our websites (ArcadiaWeekly.com; MonroviaWeekly.com, SierraMadreweekly.com and PasadenaIndependent.com) will be updated with the latest news and information available. In addition, our newspaper group’s regional publications will also be able to fill you in on state, local and county news within Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, and Riverside counties and surrounding communities every Thursday morning.

The reason for this expansion is palpable. Our world has transformed profoundly. At our fingertips, a smartphone has now become our main source for news and entertainment.

We at Beacon Media embrace this technology and will influence a much larger audience than ever before, while still offering our Thursday print editions to include investigative journalism as well as local, regional and state news that is important to all of us.

According to the Pew Research Center for Journalism and Media, “Newspapers are a critical part of the American news landscape, but they have been hit hard as more and more Americans consume news digitally. The industry’s financial fortunes and subscriber base have been in decline since the early 2000s, even as website audience traffic has grown for many.”

Much like the way the Gutenberg printing press revolutionized the world of communication, the internet has transformed the world in which we live with email, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and seemingly endless resources, all available on your smartphone.

We, at Beacon Media News, embrace this remarkable evolution in communication and hope you enjoy reading our digital news as much as the print editions. While embracing the long history of the newspaper and printing industry, we at Beacon Media feel confident that change is a constant in our society and one can only embrace the future with a deeply respectful tip-of-the-hat to those who transported us to this brave new world.

Innovation and education advocate for this progress. We hope you’ll join us on this incredible journey. As always, we sincerely appreciate your loyal support and readership these past 22 years.

Please email your thoughts to editorial@beaconmedianews.com or give our office a call at (626) 301-1010.