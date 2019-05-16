British Invasion: A Musical Cure-All at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl

Sir Mick and Boys Back Aug. 22; The Cure headlines Daydream Fest Aug. 31

By Terry Miller

As I have frequently quipped, we (British ex-pats) are slowly regaining the colonies. Just look around and see how many Brits are living in California alone.

The British are coming! The British are coming!

And with this summer’s new “British Invasion” musical lineup in Pasadena, you’ll undoubtedly see what I mean.

What a stage-frightening year it’s been. First, The Rolling Stones postpone their May Rose Bowl gig after Mick Jagger, 75, underwent a heart valve replacement procedure. The Arroyo Festival is no more and the British new wave, post punk rockers The Cure announced a major party next to the Rose Bowl Aug. 31. All tickets for the May gig will be honored for the August show. Make Music Pasadena just seems to have fallen off the grid.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” Stone’s front man Sir Mick Jagger said about postponing the original Stones’ No Filter tour. “I’m devastated … but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

True to his word, a mere month after a serious surgery, Sir Mick and the Rolling Stones will be in the Crown City for what will undoubtedly be an incredible performance; if Mick’s latest, post-surgery, Instagram dance moves are proof.

Another British import, The Cure, headlines and “curates” (get it?) the Pasadena Daydream Festival to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring performances by Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, The Joy Formidable, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, Emma Ruth Rundle and Kælan Mikla.

Following their 40th anniversary appearance at BST Hyde Park, London in 2018, The Cure have invited a selection of their favorite artists for another summer headline event, this time set against the West Coast backdrop of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. In Robert Smith’s own words, “Hyde Park was a fabulous experience, the whole day was really magical, and we wanted to create something with a similar celebratory vibe for this summer.”

Recently inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, The Cure has been instrumental in shaping the global, post-punk musical landscape. Earning a reputation for melancholy with albums such as Pornography, Disintegration and Bloodflowers, the band has also produced an astonishing succession of pop hits, including, among many others, “Boys Don’t Cry,” “The Lovecats,” “In Between Days,” “Close To Me,” “Just Like Heaven,” “Lullaby,” “Lovesong” and “Friday I’m In Love.”

Visit PasadenaDaydream.com for more information.