Arts & Entertainment

British Invasion: A Musical Cure-All at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl

Mick Jagger – Courtesy photo

Sir Mick and Boys Back Aug. 22; The Cure headlines Daydream Fest Aug. 31

By Terry Miller

As I have frequently quipped, we (British ex-pats) are slowly regaining the colonies. Just look around and see how many Brits are living in California alone.

The British are coming! The British are coming!

And with this summer’s new “British Invasion” musical lineup in Pasadena, you’ll undoubtedly see what I mean.

What a stage-frightening year it’s been. First, The Rolling Stones postpone their May Rose Bowl gig after Mick Jagger, 75, underwent a heart valve replacement procedure. The Arroyo Festival is no more and the British new wave, post punk rockers The Cure announced a major party next to the Rose Bowl Aug. 31. All tickets for the May gig will be honored for the August show. Make Music Pasadena just seems to have fallen off the grid.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” Stone’s front man Sir Mick Jagger said about postponing the original Stones’ No Filter tour. “I’m devastated … but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

True to his word, a mere month after a serious surgery, Sir Mick and the Rolling Stones will be in the Crown City for what will undoubtedly be an incredible performance; if Mick’s latest, post-surgery, Instagram dance moves are proof.

Another British import, The Cure, headlines and “curates” (get it?) the Pasadena Daydream Festival to take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring performances by Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, The Joy Formidable, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, Emma Ruth Rundle and Kælan Mikla.

The Cure’s Robert Smith. – Courtesy photo

Following their 40th anniversary appearance at BST Hyde Park, London in 2018, The Cure have invited a selection of their favorite artists for another summer headline event, this time set against the West Coast backdrop of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. In Robert Smith’s own words, “Hyde Park was a fabulous experience, the whole day was really magical, and we wanted to create something with a similar celebratory vibe for this summer.”

Recently inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, The Cure has been instrumental in shaping the global, post-punk musical landscape. Earning a reputation for melancholy with albums such as Pornography, Disintegration and Bloodflowers, the band has also produced an astonishing succession of pop hits, including, among many others, “Boys Don’t Cry,” “The Lovecats,” “In Between Days,” “Close To Me,” “Just Like Heaven,” “Lullaby,” “Lovesong” and “Friday I’m In Love.”

Visit PasadenaDaydream.com for more information.

May 16, 2019

About Author

Terry Miller


You may also like

Don’t Miss the Biggest Block Party of the Summer at the Pasadena Playhouse
Jason Robert Band Performing Debut at the Arcadia Blues Club
The Sierra Madre Playhouse Holds Free Event – Sept. 30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Searching