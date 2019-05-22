Bud Switzer Announced as Sierra Madre’s 4th of July Grand Marshal

The volunteers of the Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee recently announced that the 2019 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal will be Sierra Madre’s very own 2018 George Maurer Lifetime Achievement Awardee Bud Switzer.

Switzer, also known as Mr. Pumpkin, has spent a life in service of others and giving back. He has lived in Sierra Madre since he was 10 years old, over 80 years. After High School he joined the National Guard and was activated to the Korean War in 1950. Upon returning home he attended UCLA, majoring in geophysics working in the oil and aerospace industries.

Switzer has a lifelong love of hiking in the mountains of Southern California which has included dedicating time to maintenance of the hills of Sierra Madre. He has even run the Mount Wilson Trail Race over a dozen times. He has been involved in local Scouts, is a member of the Sierra Madre’s VFW Post 3208 and the originating force behind the Halloween festivities on Alegria.

He and a dear friend were the volunteers making the Veteran’s Photo Wall a reality in Memorial Park. Switzer is the best example of what is best about civic pride and service and a perfect Grand Marshal for the Sierra Madre 4th of July parade.

“The Grand Marshal is a person or persons whose efforts over a long period of time have been beneficial to the community of Sierra Madre. The title of Grand Marshal is intended to honor a person or persons’ volume of work, dedication and overall enhancements to our community,” said a press release by the committee.

For more information, visit sierramadrefourthofjuly.com.