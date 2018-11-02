Arts & Entertainment

Caltech Glee Club Presents its Fall Concert

The Caltech Glee Club performing at A Celebration of Performing and Visual Arts at Caltech. – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @CaltechPerformingandVisualArts

Caltech Glee Club, conducted by Nancy Sulahian, and accompanied by William Schmidt, present its fall concert on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. This event will take place in the Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus.

Program to include early music from Mission Santa Barbara, pieces by Viadana, Handel, Haydn, Fauré, Hungarian folksongs arranged by Béla Bártok, music on Shakespeare texts by Hughes and Loose, and a spiritual arrangement by Jester Hairston, with an advance taste of the holidays from the Caltech Chamber Singers.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. For more information, call (626) 395-3295 or visit pva.caltech.edu.

November 2, 2018

