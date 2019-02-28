Clear Your Calendar for Pasadena 2019 Spring Events

Pasadena is home to a variety of events this spring and to help plan editorial and calendar listings, below is a list of events, concert and experiences taking place March 20 – June 21, 2019.

Film Tour & Tea at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena – March 24, 2019

Join filming locations explorer Jared Cowan from My Valley Pass as he guides guests on a walking tour of the classic Pasadena hotel and its grounds while learning about the many films and television shows to have incorporated the location into their productions. From “Saving Mr. Banks” to “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” there’s something for everyone on this very special tour of one of L.A.’s most magnificent filming locations. The tour will end in The Langham Huntington, Pasadena’s lobby lounge where attendees will enjoy “Cream Tea,” including a choice of tea and a selection of warm scones served with Devonshire clotted cream and lemon curd. (Service, tax, and gratuity for “Cream Tea” are included in the ticket price). To buy tickets, click the link here.

The Roaring 20s: A Heritage of Heart Event – March 29, 2019

Step back in time to the age of Prohibition, pearls and the Charleston, when radio ruled and America discovered the “Jazz Age!” The Langham Huntington, Pasadena is pleased to present the first Heritage with Heart event of 2019, a Roaring 20s gala that would thrill Gatsby himself.

Enjoy vintage cocktails and food with a French twist, champagne fountain, live band, silent movies, and even a hidden speakeasy. Tickets are priced at $175 per person, or $300 per couple. * 10 percent of proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. To purchase tickets, go to tinyurl.com/yyalww4t.

Masters of Taste – April 7, 2019

In its fourth year, the Masters of Taste is a premiere food and beverage festival that takes place on the field of the iconic Rose Bowl stadium. The event brings together thousands of food and beverage enthusiasts for one afternoon full of the finest fares from over 45 Master Chefs including, but not limited to Culinary Master Chef Erwin Tjahyadi (Bone Kettle), Chef Kyle Johnson (Bourbon Steak), Chef Calogero Drago (Celestino Ristorante), 2019 Host Chef Michael Hung (Faith & Flower) and Chef Lee Hau Fu (Lunasia Dim Sum House.) The event is restricted to guests 21+ years of age and will also feature LA’s top Sweet Masters and handcrafted cocktails and tastings from 40+ Beverage Masters. Buy tickets at MastersofTasteLA.com.

Monsterpalooza 2019 – April 12-14, 2019

Horror aficionados and the creative professionals who bring these scary creatures to life will return to the Pasadena Convention Center for the 11th annual Monsterpalooza. The show is for fans as well as industry professionals with more than 250 exhibitors, live makeup demonstrations, celebrity meet and greets, and a Monster Museum exhibition. For more information, go to monsterpalooza.com/spring/.

Return to Presence: An Evening with Eckhart Tolle and Marianne Williamson – April 13, 2019

In a special, one-night-only event, Return to Presence will bring Eckhart Tolle and Marianne Williamson onstage together at the historic Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 13, 2019. Sounds True founder and publisher Tami Simon will moderate an in-depth dialogue between Eckhart and Marianne as they share insight into becoming a compassionate, conscious force for change. For information, click the link here.

BTS “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour” – May 4, 2019

Following a record-breaking 2018, BTS is further cementing their position as the biggest pop act on the planet as they announce their BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’, with a line-up of eight stadiums spanning North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The K-pop sensation will perform at the Rose Bowl Stadium to kick-off their tour on May 4, 2019. Tickets go on sale March 1. To buy tickets, click the link here.

Pasadena Showcase House of Design – April 21 – May 19, 2019

The 55th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design returns to Pasadena this spring as one of the oldest, largest and most successful house and garden tours in the country. Led by a team of prominent designers, an estate of architectural significance is completely renovated by using the latest color trends, concepts, products, and technology. The success of the Pasadena Showcase House of Design has enabled the Pasadena Showcase House of Art (PSHA) to make donations of more than $23 million to support community music and arts programs throughout the community. For more information or to buy tickets, go to pasadenashowcase.org/.

The Travel Expo – May 11, 2019

The Travel Expo is the world’s first consumer-focused, experiential travel exhibition. Showcasing cultures, experiences, and people from across the globe, this event is a once in a lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself and begin exploring a new destination, domestic or international, without leaving the greater Los Angeles area. Got to thetravelexpo.org/ for more information.

The Rolling Stones: NO Filter Tour – May 11, 2019

The Rolling Stones are bringing their hugely successful NO FILTER tour to stadiums in 13 cities across America in 2019 with a stop in Pasadena at The Rose Bowl Stadium. The tour follows the 2018 NO FILTER tour, which amassed rave reviews across the UK and Europe in completely sold out stadiums. See why Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood are regarded as some of rock n’ roll’s biggest legends. To buy tickets, click the link here.

2019 Amgen Tour of California – May 12-18, 2019

Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s elite professional cyclists will contest mountain roads, highways and coastlines from Sacramento to Pasadena. The 773-mile course through 13 Host Cities will ante up 14 Sprints, more than 68,000 feet of elevation gain and 25 King of the Mountain (KOM) climbs, the most in race history, and a fan-favorite Mt. Baldy summit finish. More than half of the seven stages feature 120+-mile courses. The week-long race will conclude at the historic Rose Bowl stadium on May 18. Go to amgentourofcalifornia.com for more information.

Rose Pedal – May 18, 2019

Following the conclusion of the Amgen Tour of California, the Rose Bowl stadium will host the inaugural Rose Pedal, an open streets event, where attendees can cycle, run, or walk the closed course and participate in fitness activities for the remainder of the day. Visit rosebowlstadium.com for more information.

John Mathis Concert – May 16, 2019

Legendary singer Johnny Mathis, celebrating his 62nd year as a recording artist, comes to Pasadena for the first time to perform his greatest hits & personal favorites at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Come hear why Johnny will always be the “Voice of Romance!” Purchase tickets by clicking the link here.

Data Science Expo – May 18, 2019

The expo brings together talented people from diverse backgrounds who are doing amazing things with science. Go to datascienceexpo.com to buy tickets.

Space Tech – May 20-22, 2019

Space Tech Expo and Conference is America’s engineering meeting place for space technology to showcase the latest from technical designers, sub-system suppliers, manufacturers and components through to systems integrators for civil, military and commercial space. To register, go to spacetechexpo.com.

45th Annual Los Angeles Conference on Gifted Education – June 1, 2019

The main purpose of this event is to provide educators, parents, and the community with professional development activities and for meeting the academic and social-emotional gifted and high ability students. The theme for the conference on Gifted Education is “the ability to thrive from equality to equity in gifted education.” Continental breakfast and snacks will also be served. Register at giftedchildrenla.org.

Celiac Disease Foundation Gluten Free Expo – June 8-9, 2019

The CDF Gluten-Free EXPO is a critical and life-changing event for celiac disease patients, family members, and the public to receive credible and current information, and to discover the latest and best gluten-free food options. This family-friendly event provides the opportunity to sample and buy the newest gluten-free products before they hit stores and meet others in the gluten-free community. To buy tickets, go to celiac.org/cdf-conference.

BoldPas – June 9, 2019

Los Angeles artists takeover Pasadena with temporary art installations throughout Old Pasadena’s unique urban and historic spaces at BoldPas. The weekend event allows visitors to meander historic alleyways and side streets to explore Old Pasadena’s wonderful history, architecture, retailers, and restaurants, while taking in unique artistic interventions at every turn. Merchants will also participate with creative displays on their storefronts and window displays. For more information on this free event, click the link here.

CONCACAF Gold Cup – June 15, 2019

The Rose Bowl Stadium is one of thirteen international locations that will host a match for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Rose Bowl has previously hosted the tournament in 1991, 2002, 2011, 2013, and 2017. The Rose Bowl also hosted the sold-out Gold Cup final in 2011. By expanding the tournament to increasing soccer markets, this allows fans throughout the country to have a first-hand part in a continental championship. For more information, click the link here.