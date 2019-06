Climate Change Panel Discussion in Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Activists Rebuilding Together (SMART) and Sierra Madre’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Commission are co-sponsoring a panel discussion on “Climate Change: Causes, Effects & Solutions” on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 7–9 p.m. at the Sierra Madre City Hall Chambers (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre). Panelists will include Melissa Aguayo, 5Gyres.org; Robert Haw, Citizens’ Climate Lobby; Marcel Schoppers, JPL; and Michael Zelniker, Climate Reality Project.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. Seating is limited; register at Eventbrite.com.