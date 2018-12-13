Dec. 14 – Dec. 20

EDITOR’S PICK

Laughs on Drafts at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Hosted by Ryan D, Pacific Plate has brought together comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime like Jerry Garcia, Miguel Rojas, Connor Hangsleben, Tony Alfano and Daniel Eachus. Take a toy for their toy drive and enjoy some free laughs. Food and drinks are not included. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing events page on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

Dec. 14

Holiday Concert at the Playhouse Courtyard, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Kira & The Major 3 takes the Pasadena Playhouse courtyard stage for a jazzy and merry musical set. This concert is free. For more information, visit PlayhouseDistrict.org. – PASADENA

Holiday Sing-Along in Old Town Monrovia, Dec. 14 from 8:15 – 9:15 p.m. (400 block of South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Carolers young and old, the musically gifted and tone-deaf are all invited to this event. Participation is free. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Ostia at Myrtle Tree Café, Dec. 14 from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Dine and then dance to some salsa, cumbia, chacha, or bolero. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit MyrtleTreeCafe.com. – MONROVIA

Lenny “Fuzzy” Rankins at Arcadia Blues Club, Dec. 14 from 7 – 11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Rankins is a Grammy-award winning artist; a skilled storyteller, writer, composer and producer of blues and jazz. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Dec.15

Kid’s Crafts in Old Town Monrovia, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (400 block of South Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Take your kids to Old Town for fun holiday crafting. Participation is free. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Momo Rodriguez at The Ice House, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Rodriguez is an actor, comedian, and writer who has been featured on HBO, A&E, Netflix, CBS and produces George Lopez’s podcast. Tickets range from $12 to $20. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Swing Dancing & Karaoke Night at Pasadena American Legion Post 13, Dec. 15 from 8 – 11:45 p.m. (131 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Dance the night away with friends, if you don’t know there will be lessons, drink and sing karaoke. Admission is $10. For more information, visit @amlegionpost13 on Facebook to view their events page. – PASADENA

“A Christmas Story” at Sierra Madre Playhouse Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Experience the heartwarming story of Ralphie and his Midwestern family at Christmastime. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. – SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 16

“The Wonderful Winter of Oz” at the Pasadena Civic, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Lythgoe Family Panto presents this holiday version of “The Wizard of Oz” with songs by Journey and Wham and Kermit the Frog as the wizard. Tickets start at $40. For more information, visit VisitPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Pick the experience you want from this list: ice skating, photos with Santa, ornament making, holiday movies, horse drawn carriages, pony rides, petting zoo, work-horse rides, and shopping. Admission is $5 but additional fees apply depending on what you choose to do. For more information, visit TheOddMarket.com. – ARCADIA

Dec. 17

Mermaid Glimpse – Succulents in Slope Bowl at Slater’s 50/50, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. (61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Have a drink with friends, learn about succulent care, and get creative as you build a succulent garden. Tickets are $56.50 and include all the planting supplies but not food or drink. For more information, visit PlantNite.com. – PASADENA

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Cease the monotony of your Monday with live music and beer. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook to view their events page. – ARCADIA

Dec. 18

Holiday Tamales at Sauté Culinary Academy, Dec. 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). The class focuses on the traditional preparation of authentic tamales. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit SauteAcademy.com. – MONROVIA

Christmas Carols at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Dec. 18 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Non-Duo, Karen Tobin, Craig Aldrich, Lisa Turner, Charlie B Roberts & The Love Switch, Randy Miller, Jordan Sollitto, Paul Marshall, and Debra Davis will perform. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Dec. 19

Santa Meet and Greet at the Sierra Madre Fire Department, Dec. 19 from 7 – 9 p.m. (242 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Santa will be taking a break to meet, greet and take pictures at the fire station. Admission is free. For more information, call Nathalia Flores at (626) 355-3611. – SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 20

Dev at The Rose, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This pop star, rapper, singer, and songwriter is well known for her hits “Like A G6,” “Bass Down Low,” “In The Dark,” “Who’s That Boy,” “Naked,” and more. Tickets range from $20 to $28. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA