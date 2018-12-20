Dec. 21 – Dec. 27

EDITOR’S PICK

REM Tribute at Old Towne Pub, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. (66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). John Burke will be on drums, Nate Greely on guitar and Brian Shapen on bass as they play a set of REM hits. This is a free show. For more information, visit @oldtownepubmusic on Facebook to view their events page. – PASADENA

Dec. 21

“A Christmas Story” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Experience the heartwarming story of Ralphie and his Midwestern family at Christmastime. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. – SIERRA MADRE

Sing Along Piano Bar at Myrtle Tree Café, Dec. 21 from 8 – 10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). John King’s popular sing along piano bar returns as he plays your requests all night long. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook and view their events page. – MONROVIA

Dec. 22

Holiday House at Elements Dance Space, Dec. 22 from 5 – 8:40 p.m. (1222 N. Fair Oaks Ave. suite #110, Pasadena, CA 91103). Experience an immersive adventure as you move through the space in a maze of dance and performance styled after “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” The entire experience will take approximately 40 minutes, with show times every 20 minutes. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit elementsdancespace.com. – PASADENA

Salsa Social at the Sonata Room, Dec. 22 from 7:45 p.m. – 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). If you don’t already know, this is your opportunity to learn salsa dancing while DJ JoJo plays those vinyl records. Admission is $12. For more information, visit SonataRoom.com. – ARCADIA

Eighties Night at The Buccaneer, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Wear your best ‘80s Christmas sweater and dance the night away to your favorite hits from the era. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, call (626) 355-9045. – SIERRA MADRE

Karaoke Christmas Party at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Dec. 22 from 5 – 10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Wear your ugly Christmas sweater (there will be a competition), sing all night, play games and have fun with friends. There is no cost for admission. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook and view their events page. – MONROVIA

Big Band Dance at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, Dec. 22 from 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. (73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). The Jonathan Stout Swing Orchestra will play as you dance and enjoy snacks and refreshments. There will be swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes everything. For more information, visit PasadenaBallroomDance.com. – PASADENA

Dec. 23

“It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Pasadena Playhouse, Dec. 23 at 2 or 7 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). This Christmas classic comes to life as a 1940s-style radio broadcast with Simon Helberg from “The Big Bang Theory” as George Bailey. Tickets start at $41. For more information, visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org. – PASADENA

“The Wonderful Winter of Oz” at the Pasadena Civic, Dec. 23 at 1 or 6 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Lythgoe Family Panto presents this holiday version of an American classic with music by Imagine Dragons, Journey and Wham! Tickets start at $42. For more information, visit VisitPasadena.com. – PASADENA

“A Christmas Carol” at A Noise Within, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. (3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Relive the classic story of Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit ANoiseWithin.org. – PASADENA

Dec. 24

Feast of Seven Fishes at Union Restaurant, Dec. 24 from 5 – 11 p.m. (37 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA 91103). The Feast of Seven Fishes is a tradition, celebrated by Italian-Americans throughout the country so take the evening off from cooking and enjoy a delicious, seasonal menu prepared by their team. Reservations are $125 per person. For more information, call (626) 798-5841 or visit @unionpasadena on Facebook to view their events page. – PASADENA

Dec. 25

Christmas Dinner at the Pasadena Senior Center, Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Chef Gabby will prepare a traditional dinner, Santa Claus will be on hand to distribute presents and listen to Christmas wishes, and there will be live holiday music. The cost is only $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Pre-paid reservations may be made at the Welcome Desk no later than Friday, Dec. 21. For more information, visit OldPasadena.org. – PASADENA

Loteria at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. Dec. 25 from 6 – 7 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Unwind with some tacos and loteria during Happy Hour. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Dec. 26

Douglass “The Crooner” Roegiers at Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. (46 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Enjoy this live music dinner show as Roegiers’ smooth voice sings from the Great American Songbook. Tickets are $32 and include a ticket to the show and a 3-course Italian dinner. Drinks, sales tax and gratuity are not included in the ticket price. For more information, visit FeverUp.com. – PASADENA

Dec. 27

Travis Miller at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Dec. 27 from 7 – 9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Unwind with a glass of beer and live music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook to view their events page. – ARCADIA