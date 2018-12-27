Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

EDITOR’S PICK

Totally ‘80s New Year’s Eve at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. (110 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Dress in your ‘80s best to enjoy an ‘80s inspired cocktail menu, a special craft beer menu, music, and movies from the decade. For more information, visit @38degreesmon on Facebook or call (626) 408-5544. – MONROVIA

Dec. 28

Brendan Schaub at The Ice House, Dec. 28 at 8 and 10 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Schaub is an LA comic who has appeared on Bravo’s “Play by Play” and Comedy Central’s seventh season of “This is Not Happening.” Tickets range from $22 to $50. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

The Healers at the Arcadia Blues Club, Dec. 28 from 7 – 11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Listen to some fine tunes as Johnny Main, Tommy Elfif, Henry Carvajal, JR Lozano, Rick Reed, and Chef Denis play with Bobby Bluehouse & the ABC All-Stars Guests. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Sip & Savor at Jackie Robinson Field, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (just south of Rose Bowl Stadium at 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Savor SoCal’s favorite eateries and culinary brands, sip wines and craft brews selected from throughout the Golden State, enjoy an exciting schedule of entertainment and get up-close viewing of Rose Parade float decorating. General admission is $15 plus ticketing fees. For more information, visit SipAndSavorPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Dec. 29

Pasadena Film Tour starting at Pasadena Memorial Park, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Join filming locations explorer Jared Cowan as he guides you throughout Pasadena in a comfortable limo bus to some of the most iconic filming locations of your favorite movies and television shows like Doc’s house in “Back to the Future” and the Peach Pit in “Beverly Hills 90210.” Tickets are $49.95 per person. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com or MyValleyPass.com. – PASADENA

Calvin Banks & the Tellers at Myrtle Tree Café, Dec. 29 from 7:30 – 10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The band plays roots, old school and original reggae for you to dance to. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook or call (626) 386-5024. – MONROVIA

Free Wing at Matt Denny’s, Dec. 29 from 7 – 10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Rock out to the old and dance in the new year with your friends. There is no cover charge but food and drinks will cost you. For more information, visit MattDennys.com. – ARCADIA

Black & White Ball at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, Dec. 29 from 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. (Grace Hall at 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Douglas Roegiers & His Lucky 7 will play live music as you dance, win prizes, and compete in a trivia game. Admission is $20 and includes a swing dance lesson, snacks refreshments, door prizes, trivia and more. For more information, visit PasadenaBallroomDance.com. – PASADENA

Dec. 30

“A Christmas Story” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Experience the heartwarming story of Ralphie and his Midwestern family at Christmastime. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. – SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve on Myrtle in Old Town Monrovia, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy outdoor music and see the celebratory ball lighting at midnight. Child care services will be provided at the Community Center for a fee of $20. Attending the event is free. For more information, call (626) 256-8225. – MONROVIA

That ‘70s NYE Party at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Wear your ‘70s inspired outfit and get ready to groove out as DJ Islas spins those far out tunes. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook or call (626) 244-7593. – ARCADIA

NYE Cosplay Karaoke Party at Dave & Buster’s, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Suite 930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). This is an 18-and-older event featuring karaoke in the sky lounge, a roof top DJ, a private bar with drink specials all night and games. Tickets are $10 per person and you get a free $10 D & B game card. For more information, visit @nerdbotmedia on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Club 54 NYE Party at Fifty Four Club & Lounge, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. (54 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Get ready to groove and countdown the New Year with three floors of non-stop music. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit Club54Lounge.com. – PASADENA

Masquerade Party at Ixtapa, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. ()The countdown at Ixtapa Cantina features DJ BeatDrop from Power 106 and Pasadena favorite VDJ Culprit who will keep you dancing all night. Presale tickets are $15. For more information, visit CantinaIxtapa.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 1

Moonlight Forest at the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden, Jan. 1 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Masterfully crafted lanterns depicting dragons, pandas, tigers and more beckon you to wander the beautiful grounds of the Arboretum. Tickets range from $20 to $25. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Jan. 2

Paint Nite at Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. (655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles as you paint a moonlit night in Paris. Tickets are $45 but it does not include food or drinks. For more information, visit PaintNite.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 3

Jacques Lesure at The Mixx, Jan. 3 from 8 – 11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Lesure’s sound is rooted in gospel, blues and jazz but he believes that the sounds of “today” are equally as relevant. It is that synergy that makes his music swing with a style like no other. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA