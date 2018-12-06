Dec. 7 – Dec. 13

EDITOR’S PICK

Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band at Arcadia Blues Club, Dec. 8 from 7 – 11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Spend an evening listening to great blues from Canada’s own Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance online. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Your weekly events

Dec. 7

“Annie the Musical” at The Taylor Performing Arts Center, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. (845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). The sun will come out and shine on all who attend this American classic. Tickets range from $15 for students to $35 for VIP. For more information, visit LKTaylorPerformingArts.com. – MONROVIA

Purely Blue at Myrtle Tree Garden Café & Market, Dec. 7 from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Citrus College’s Purely Blue will be playing a variety of hits for you to dance and enjoy. Admission is free but food and wine are not. For more information, visit MyrtleTreeCafe.com. – MONROVIA

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park, Dec. 7 from 3 – 10 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Get into the season’s spirit by visiting Santa’s village and the petting zoo, go ice skating and do a little shopping. General admission is $5 and there are packages available online. For more information, visit SantaAnita.com. – ARCADIA

Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Pasadena City Hall, Dec. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Enjoy musical performances by local school and community groups and light refreshments, and take a picture with Santa at his village. This event is free. For more information, call (626) 744-7311. – PASADENA

Dec. 8

Pasadena Ballroom Tinsel Hop at the Monrovia Community Center, Dec. 8 from 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. (119 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). There will be a 30 minute East Coast Swing lesson beginning at 7:30 p.m. followed by music from Aileen Quinn & the Leapin’ Lizards. Admission is $20 and includes the dance lesson. For more information, visit PasadenaBallroomDance.com. – MONROVIA

Cervezas and Loteria at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Gather your friends and wear your holiday sweaters to this fan favorite. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook and view their events page. – MONROVIA

Quazar and the Bamboozled at the Buccaneer, Dec. 8 from 9 p.m. to midnight, (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Shake your tail feathers at this pirate-themed ale house. Admission is free. For more information, visit @QuazarAndTheBamboozled on Facebook and view their events page. – SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 9

Tuesday Musicale Juniors at Pasadena Central Library, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Tuesday Musical Juniors will present their annual winter concert featuring Bach, Chopin, Liszt, and Bernstein. This concert is free. For more information, call Marisa Sakaguchi at (626) 403-0293. – PASADENA

Sunday with Santa at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Dec. 9 from 2 – 5 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Take photos with Santa, visit his workshop and the hot cocoa bar, listen to live music, enter a raffle, and maybe win some tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm. Admission is $5 or you can donate a new unwrapped toy and get free entry. Two-year-olds and younger also enter for free. For more information, visit ArcadiaPAF.org. – ARCADIA

Dec. 10

Paint and Pint Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Dec. 10 from 7 – 9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph’s St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Paint some happy little polar bears alongside your friends. Tickets are $30 and include all supplies and one pint of your choice. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Dec. 11

Christmas Carols at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Dec. 11 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends and family, and spend an evening singing along with the line-up of performers. Admission is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, visit @TheSongwriterSerenade on Facebook and view their events page. – ARCADIA

Dec. 12

Moonlight Forest at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, Dec. 12 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enter this magical lantern art festival and be mesmerized by the craftsmanship and creativity. Tickets range from $20 to $25. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Anne Frank Mobile Exhibition at Marshall Fundamental Dance Room, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (2nd floor of building D at 990 Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104). The Anne Frank House and the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco bring the story of Anne Frank in a mobile educational exhibition. Tickets are free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Dec. 13

“A Christmas Carol” at IFGF Los Angeles, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. (147 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Centre Stage Studios presents this Broadway version of a Christmas classic. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP. For more information, visit CentreStageInc.com. – MONROVIA

The Sweet at The Rose, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). One of the most influential British rock bands of all times, The Sweet rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s with hits like “Ballroom Blitz,” and “Fox on the Run.” Tickets range from $24 to $44. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Holiday Happy Hour & Taste at Vroman’s Bookstore, Dec. 13 from 4 – 6 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). This happy hour will feature samples of recipes from some of the latest cookbooks and libations. This event is free. For more information, visit VromansBookstore.com. – PASADENA