Don’t Miss Global Game Jam 2019 at Mt Sierra College

Attendees enjoying some catering in between creating new games at last year’s event. – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @mtsierracollege

Everyone is invited to this free and innovative weekend

Mt Sierra College proudly announced recently that they will be hosting the 2019 Global Game Jam (GGJ) for the second year in a row. GGJ starts at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 and ends on Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

What is GGJ? GGJ is a 48-hour event open to everyone, with or without game making skills, to socialize, network, collaborate and create games all over the world. This creative and innovative weekend begins with everyone gathering on Friday to hear advice from leading game developers and learn the secret theme. All sites worldwide are then challenged to make games based on that theme.

Mt Sierra College is excited to spend the weekend with students, industry professionals and the community to work together learning and using technology and creativity towards the common goal of making a video and board game.

Sponsors will provide breakfast, lunch dinner, drinks, snacks, and pretty much anything to help participants power through this two-day event. The site will also provide mentors, loan equipment and computers. RSVP to this free event here. Mt Sierra Colleges is located at 800 Royal Oaks Drive, Suite 101, in Monrovia.

January 21, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


