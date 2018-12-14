Enter the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Scholarship Essay Competition

High school seniors invited to write about how Alzheimer’s has impacted their lives

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is inviting college-bound high school seniors across the country to enter its 2019 Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest for the chance to earn money for college. The annual program has awarded more than $250,000 in college scholarships since its inception.

The essay competition asks high school seniors to describe how Alzheimer’s has affected their lives, as well as share how they plan to make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in the future. The deadline to submit essays is Feb. 15, 2019.

“The next generation of leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s is already hard at work. Throughout the country, children serve as family caregivers to a loved one with Alzheimer’s, volunteer to help others living with the disease and get involved in raising awareness,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Every teen who openly shares their experiences with Alzheimer’s helps to educate others and inspire them to make a difference. We invite high school seniors to enter the contest and tell their stories.”

To participate in the competition, applicants must submit an essay (1,500 words maximum) that describes how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community in the face of coping with the illness. High school seniors who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and entering a four-year accredited college or university within 12 months of the application deadline are welcome to enter the contest. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship. Prizes will also be awarded for first-runner-up ($2,500), second-runner-up ($1,500), third runner-up ($1,000), fourth runner-up ($750) and honorable mention ($500). AFA awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 30 different students through last year’s program.

Students can learn more about the contest and submit their essays by visiting alzfdn.org and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. Those with questions can call AFA at (866) 232-8484.