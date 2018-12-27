Equestfest Allows You to Get Up Close to the Horses Participating in the Rose Parade

Get up close and personal with the 2019 Rose Parade equestrian units at Equestfest presented by Wells Fargo on Dec. 29. Watch beautiful horses and talented riders perform drills and dances and demonstrate trick riding and roping. Attendees can also stroll through the stables, talk to riders and learn about the various tack and the many different breeds while enjoying the vendor court, displays, great music, food and drinks.

Doors at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center (480 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506), home of this year’s Equestfest, open at 10 a.m. Vendor court and activities will be open until 3 p.m. The show is from noon to 2 p.m. There will be static displays, food, vendors and the warm-up rings for the equestrians once the gates open.

Advance tickets are available through Sharp Seating Company for $15 general admission (children 5 and under are free) or $40 for VIP Reserved Seating Packages. Tickets may also be purchased at the venue beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event, pending availability. Parking is available at the venue for $10 per vehicle. This event will go on rain or shine.

Below is a list of the 18 equestrian groups that will ride in the Rose Parade: