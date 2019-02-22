Evolution Meets Revolution

Introducing Celebrity Flora (specifically designed for the Galapagos Islands)

By Jesse A. Cisneros

Celebrity Cruises introduces Celebrity FloraSM, the first ship of its kind, designed specifically with the destination in mind—the Galapagos Islands. In its creation, we followed in the footsteps of our revolutionary new ship, Celebrity EdgeSM, by designing Celebrity Flora in 3-D. This advanced technology lets us experience every space on board in virtual reality to fine-tune every detail of the design before she’s even built. This process allows us to create the most state-of the-art ship to ever sail the Galapagos Islands.

Celebrity Flora marks an evolutionary turning point in the approach to ship design by allowing the destination and its environment to inspire and influence every decision made. From the luxurious all-suites accommodations that incorporate sustainable, natural materials that complement the destination to the Dynamic Positioning System that enables the ship to stay on station without the use of anchors to help protect the seas, we’ve created a ship that truly differentiates between visiting this incredible corner of the world and experiencing it.

Celebrity Flora also features our innovative outward-facing design that makes the destination the center of attention to create a definite connection between guests, the ocean, and the stunning islands. By focusing the direction of spaces outward at every opportunity (including suites and even bathrooms), we virtually erase the boundaries between ship and destination to create a sense of truly being in the destination, experiencing the destination, instead of just visiting it.

Despite all the technology and concentrated focus on the destination, there’s another important element we took into consideration in the design of Celebrity Flora—YOU (our guests). We know modern explorers have high expectations when it comes to traveling in comfort, and we set our sights on exceeding every expectation to create a modern experience that stayed true to the destination experience.

The natural beauty of the islands, the diversity and uniqueness of the species that it harbors earned this archipelago the reputation of being a living laboratory of evolutionary processes still in progress. The region made room for the development of a large number of flora and fauna that do not exist anywhere else in the world, making the Galapagos a very unique place of global importance for the common heritage of humanity. The public venues on board are all designed to ensure you are always a glance away from this extraordinary scenery.

The Marina is the primary point of access to the ship and can accommodate multiple zodiacs at once, reducing transport time to and from land and allowing more time for guests to explore the practically untouched islands. While onboard guests will unwind in the Sunset Lounge, find solace in The Vista (an open-air hideaway with 360-degree views, cocoon-style loungers and private cabanas), and enjoy the breathtaking surrounds in the floor-to-ceiling glass wrapped Observatory.

Darwin’s Cove and the Naturalist Center provide a bounty of information on the destination, wildlife and environmental efforts, while the Discovery Lounge will be home to naturalist presentations and excursion information. Guests can participate in a guided astronomy tour or enjoy star-lit skies on their own from the Stargazing Platform. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily in the Seaside Restaurant. The Ocean Grill offers a casual dining space, panoramic views and dinner under the stars, or guests can choose from an indulgent in room dining experience. Celebrity Flora transports travelers in all-suite accommodations featuring oversized bathrooms perfect for post-adventure refreshing. These modern retreats bring the outside in through Celebrity’s signature outward facing layouts and heralded Infinite Verandas.

New to the Galapagos Islands is the Infinite Veranda, a key transformational element. This game-changer virtually blurs the boundary between inside and outside living space and takes your entire room to the water’s edge with the touch of a button. This brilliant innovation gives you luxurious, open-air access to the sea—and the islands— whenever you wish.

Personal suite attendants cater to guests’ every need. Celebrity Flora’s two Penthouse Suites are the largest in the Galapagos, with up to 1,288 total square-feet, separate indoor and outdoor living areas, customizable lighting and shades, and a telescope for stargazing or sea lion-peeping. Guests can also find relaxation in Royal Suites, Ultimate Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda, Premium Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda and Sky Suites with Infinite Veranda.

Celebrity Flora is one of the most energy-efficient ships in its class, with a 15 percent reduction of fuel consumption and equivalently fewer air emissions, thanks to the introduction of an advanced propulsion system, hull configuration and specially designed diesel engines and solar panels that will help supplement electricity. Celebrity will reduce the need for plastics on board by introducing in room water filtration stations and by converting sea water and air conditioning condensation into pure, fresh water. Any materials that can be recycled, reused or donated will be as part of a strict waste management system.

We’re extremely proud of the lengths we’ve gone to in order to protect this amazing part of the world so future generations can experience this unbelievable living time capsule in the future exactly the way you can today. Celebrity Flora is the evolutionary new wave of vacationing in the Galapagos. Join us for this life changing experience in the mystery and magic of The Galapagos Islands on board Celebrity Flora.