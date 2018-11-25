Experience an Italian Christmas in Pasadena

“Our 44th season ‘Travelogue: Musical Postcards from Around the World’ is an exciting one that celebrates music from all around the globe. The repertoire is sure to please all musical tastes and audiences of all ages,” says Executive Director Laura Mason. The Angeles Chorale’s concert season will take you on a musical journey through Italy, France and Argentina without leaving Pasadena. This diverse and exciting repertoire of music begins with “Christmas in Italy” on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Pasadena (500 E. Colorado Blvd.). Artistic Director/Conductor John Sutton promises, “you will be surprised and moved this season.”

The concert begins with Antonio Vivaldi’s rich and moving “Gloria.” Next, the Chorale will take you on a musical journey with John Rutter’s jubilant “Gloria.” A perfect contrast to Vivaldi, this contemporary piece was composed in 1974.

The triumphant “Adestes Fideles” will begin the second half of the concert. Then, “Gesu Bambino” and Lara Hoggard’s treatment of “Personent Hodie” both regale the reason for the season. In addition, the Chorale will bring you Erik Esenvalds’ powerful “Only in Sleep” which explores the wonderment of childhood and Randall Thompson’s hauntingly beautiful “Alleluia.” And back as an audience favorite, the sing-along tradition continues.

Sutton says, “we will light a candle to hope, peace, faith, and love…everything our world needs right now.” The Angeles Chorale will dazzle you. “’Christmas in Italy’ gets to the heart of choral music,” says Sutton, “it lifts audiences to our truest calling as human beings…to love one another.”

Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance online or $35 at the door. Group and family discounts are available. For more information, visit angeleschorale.org or call (818) 591-1735.