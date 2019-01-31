Experience ‘Catch-22’ With the Community at the Sierra Madre Public Library

The public is invited to read, react, and revel in Joseph Heller’s triumphant novel “Catch-22,” where the main character’s true mission during WWII was to simply get out alive. Follow the unkillable anti-hero, Yossarian through a fulfilling array of events.

Mark your calendar for these compelling One Book One City events:

-A Look at Joseph Heller and his work by Rich Procter (accompanied by singing group Remember When) on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Public Library.

– Off the Page Full Reading of the “Catch-22” stage adaptation, directed by new Playhouse Associate Artistic Director C. Julian White on Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse.

-HBO Documentary World Premier of “The Cold Blue” with producer Peter Hankoff on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

-Documentary Double Feature with “The Memphis Belle: a Story of a Flying Fortress” (1944) on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

-Third Thursday Book Club on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Library.

-American Military Museum Tour (1918 Rosemead Blvd. in South El Monte) on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. Ticket prices are as follows: $5 for adults, $4 for veterans/seniors (65 and older), $3 for children (10-16 years of age), $1 for children (five to nine years old), and free for children younger than five. For information, call (626) 442-1776.

Pick up a full outline of events at the Library or call (626) 355-7186 for more information.