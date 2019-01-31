Feb. 1 – Feb. 7

EDITOR’S PICK

Queen Nation at The Rose, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Watch the “world’s best Queen tribute band” rock the stage. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Feb. 1

Rare Books LA at the Pasadena Convention Center, Feb. 1 at 2-8 p. m. and Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This is a rare book fair for the modern age, bringing together fine works on paper from fine prints and rare books to photography. Tickets for opening night are $20 and Saturday general admission is $10. For more information, visit RareBooksLA.com. – PASADENA

Feb. 2

Summer Opportunities Fair at Westridge School, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (324 Madeline Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105). Plan your child’s summer adventure at one of the largest camp fairs in the nation with more than 100 local, national, and international summer camps and programs for boys and girls ages 5-18. There will also be games, food, and music. This fair is free and open to the public. For more information, visit westridge.org/SOF. – PASADENA

FanFilm Awards 2019 at the Pasadena Central Library, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This is Azure Lorica’s annual international film festival for fanfiction with screenings, readings, and live panels. Registration is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Old Pasadena Food Tasting Walking Tour in Old Pasadena, Feb. 2 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Raymond Avenue and Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91103 exact location will be provided upon ticket purchase). Colorful alleys and secret thru-ways spice up your walk as you seek out spectacular ethnic eateries and sweet-stuff havens in historic Old Pasadena. Tickets are $79. For more information, visit MeltingPotTours.com. – PASADENA

Partywith: LA’s Latest Pop-Up Art Installation at Westfield Santa Anita, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. Store 2005, Arcadia, CA 91007 next to Red Robin & Hai Di Lao Hot Pot).Partywith features 15 hypnotic Instagram-ready installations, all designed to expand minds and bring people together through bold art, cool interiors and a playful sense of wonder. General admission is $28 and children 12 and under pay $15. For more information, visit Partywith.com. – ARCADIA

Spanish Guitar and Rumba Jazz at The Diplomat Eatery & Tavern, Feb. 2 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. (109 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Dinner and dancing make the perfect combination. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit StigolMusic.com. – MONROVIA

Lachlan Patterson at The Ice House, Feb. 2 at 8 and 10 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Patterson has appeared on the “Tonight Show,” Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and in various festivals. General admission is $20 and VIP is $27. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Seventh Annual Lunar New Year Event at Westfield Santa Anita, Feb. 2 from 3-6 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy a Lion Dance form The Immortals, a jazz performance by Soo Sings, raffles and giveaways, a performance by 2015 ETTV Top Idol champ Cydney Ee, a performance by Weilim Lin (the 2015 voice of China), a performance by Japanese singer-songwriter Masumi, and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Lunar New Year Art Market at the Arcadia Public Library, Feb. 2 from 2:30-4 p.m. and Feb. 3 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Drop by the Library’s Art Market and receive special APL dollars to purchase a variety of supplies to make crafts in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Admission is free and all materials will be provided and available while supplies last. For more information, visit ArcadiaCa.gov. – ARCADIA

Chinese New Year Festival at The Huntington Library, Feb. 2-3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108). Families can enjoy crowd-pleasing lion dancers, mask-changing performances, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music and dance, calligraphy demonstrations, children’s activities, and more. Admission is $29 for adults, $24 for seniors and students, $13 for youths four to 11 years old and free for children under 4. For more information, visit Huntington.org. – SAN MARINO

Feb. 3

Big Game Watch Party at Dave & Buster’s, Feb. 3 from 1-10 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. Suite #930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). Cheer on your favorite team surrounded by other fans without having to worry about the cooking or clean-up. The VIP package is $36.22 and includes reserved seating, unlimited buffet and soft drinks during the game, and a $15 Power Card. For more information, visit @dnbarcadia on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Chinese New Year Dinner at the Arcadia Community Center, Feb. 3 from 5-8:30 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Epoch Times and New Tang Dynasty Media Group will hold the Chinese New Year Fundraising Gala with world class, award-winning chefs providing dishes. Individual tickets are $158. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Lunar New Year Festival at USC Pacific Asia Museum, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Visiting guests will gain free admission to the galleries, performances including a Lion Dance and presentations from the Northern Shaolin Kung Fu Association, artmaking workshops, classical musicians from the Pasadena Symphony, and a special delegation from the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music performing a variety of traditional and contemporary music and dance pieces. There will also be food trucks and a musical petting zoo. General admission is $10; students and seniors pay $7. For more information, visit PacificAsiaMuseum.usc.edu. – PASADENA

Feb. 4

“Catch-22” Reading at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Feb. 4 from 7-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). In association with the Sierra Madre Public Library’s One Book One City program, Sierra Madre Playhouse will host a special reading of Joseph Heller’s gripping wartime novel. This event is free. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. – SIERRA MADRE

Feb. 5

Tuesday Musical at the Pasadena Central Library, Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). There will be a flute, cello and piano trio, oboe solos, a soprano singing arias and a solo pianist. This concert is free. For more information, visit CityOfPasadena.net. – PASADENA

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Feb. 5 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Mike Teague, Jill Cohn, Servet, and David Starr will perform. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Feb. 6

“Ragtime the Musical” at the Pasadena Playhouse, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Nominated for 13 Tony Awards including Best Musical, “Ragtime” tells the story of three families at the turn of the 20th century in pursuit of the American dream. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org. – PASADENA

Trivia at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends for a fun evening of competition. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Feb. 7

Grand Champagne Tasting at W Bar by Wing Hop Fung, Feb. 7 from 6-8:30 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. #2185, Arcadia, CA 91007). Some of the very best Champagne brand ambassadors in town will be in the house to pour you an amazing array of bubbles including Brut NV, Rose, Blanc de Blanc, and vintage Champers. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Louis Van Taylor Band at The Mixx, Feb. 7 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Saxophonist Louis Van Taylor has been a staple of the funk music scene best known for his role playing with Kool & The Gang, the Billy Vera Big Band, Gerald Wilson Orchestra, Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd St. Band. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA