Feb. 15 – Feb. 21

EDITOR’S PICK

Together in Music: Arpa, Cuatro y Maracas at Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine, Feb. 17 from 1-3 p.m. (950 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Together in Music strives to collect monetary donations, non-perishable food, medicine, and baby formula to send directly to the neediest communities as you enjoy an afternoon of traditional Venezuelan music while eating traditional Venezuelan dishes. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @togetherinmusicforvenezuela on Facebook. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Feb. 15

Rose Bowl Wine & Paint Night Fundraiser at Rose Bowl Stadium, Feb. 15 from 7-10 p.m. ( 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). You and your sweetheart or friends will paint a diptych couples painting in the South Press Box overlooking the iconic Rose Bowl field and enjoy unlimited pours from San Antonio Winery. All tickets include a canvas and painting supplies for two persons, as well as complimentary wine from San Antonio Winery. The general ticket package for two is $150. For more information, visit RoseBowlStadium.com. – PASADENA

The Soul of Ragtime: A Concert Series at Vroman’s Courtyard, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Vignes Rooftop Revival will bring their jazz styling influenced by Brazilian samba, Eastern European folk melodies, and bluegrass to the Playhouse District. This concert is part of a free series. For more information, visit PlayhouseDistrict.org. – PASADENA

Feb. 16

World Pangolin Day at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Feb. 16 from 4-8 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Join Global Conservation Force as they are joined by local comedians and raise funds to save pangolins from wildlife trafficking and poachers. Admission is free but the special Pangolin Defender on tap and special limited edition merchandise items for sale are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Laurie Morvan Band at The Mixx, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Laurie Morvan Band is a five-piece high energy, rockin’ blues band that was on the first round of the 2018 Grammy ballot for nomination consideration for Best Contemporary Blues Album. There is no cover charge. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Valentine’s Ballroom Party at Sonata Room, Feb. 16 from 7:30-11 p.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). There will be a salsa lesson at 7:30 p.m. followed by DJ Brandon playing the best dance music ranging from cha-cha and foxtrot to two-step and the hustle. Admission is $14 at the door. For more information, visit SonataRoom.com. – ARCADIA

The Art of Herbalism: Spring Cleanse at the LA County Arboretum, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. – noon (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Take a closer look at the role of the liver in the body’s overall health and how herbs can nourish and strengthen this most vital organ of metabolism. Participation is $25 for members and $35 for non-members (which includes Arboretum admission). For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Artur Menezes at Arcadia Blues Club, Feb. 16 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy a great night of blues with Menezes who was the 2018 winner of Blues Guitarist of the Year. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Black History Parade & Festival at Robinson Park Recreation Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (festival: 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). The parade will begin at Metropolitan Baptist Church at 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Celebrate black history, culture and achievements with food, music, vendors, live entertainment and activities. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit CityOfPasadena.net. – PASADENA

Lunar New Year Celebration at Santa Anita Park, Feb. 16-17 from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Get in the spirit of the Lunar New Year and experience authentic Chinese cultural shows, musical acts and more. General admission is $5. For more information, visit SantaAnita.com. – PASADENA

Tchaikovsky Spectacular at the Ambassador Auditorium, Feb. 16 at 2 and 8 p.m. (131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena, CA 91123). Music Director David Lockington conducts this all-Tchaikovsky spectacular with his Fifth Symphony exploring a romantic world of destiny, fate and shocking climaxes, plus his wildly popular First Piano Concerto performed by Russian American Pianist Olga Kern – a Van Cliburn winner with direct ancestral links to Tchaikovsky himself. Tickets range from $35 to $123. For more information, visit PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org. – PASADENA

Feb. 17

The Greatest Showman: A Sing-Along at IFGF, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. (147 W. Palm Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoying singing along to the music of Pasek and Paul as the students of Centre Stage bring stories to life. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit CentreStageInc.com. – MONROVIA

Green Street Jazz at Myrtle Tree Café, Feb. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This jazz quartet will be swinging the night away with jazz and Latin tunes as the food, wine and beer flow. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Green Life Food Festival 2019 at Shumei America National Center, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (2430 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). This event, focusing on raising awareness by connecting growers and consumers with a variety of farming techniques emphasizing natural agriculture, will feature food, organic wine tastings, a microbiotic cooking class, agricultural workshops and classes with advocates of sustainable and regenerative practices. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Feb. 18

Live Music with Sarah Lightman at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sarah just performed on the main stage this year at NAMM 2019 and she will be dropping a new album in the near future. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Feb. 19

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Feb. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Cynthia Brando, Charlie B. Roberts, Natalie Gelman, and T Dan Hofstedt will perform. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @TheSongwriterSerenade on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Craig Robinson at The Ice House, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Robinson has made his mark in shows like “The Office” and films like” Hot Tub Time Machine,” “This is the End,” and “Pineapple Express.” General admission is $20 and VIP is $27. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Feb. 20

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint ‘n Play Art Studio, Feb. 20 from 7:30-10 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Paint alongside friends while enjoying adult refreshments included in the cost. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit @traciloving418 on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Feb. 21

Be Free Stories at Ambrose Café, Feb. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (509 E. Walnut Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Enjoy coffee and stories for New Abbey Noho pastors and poet Trisa Easell as they share stories to help people understand those who are different from themselves. There is no charge for admission. For more information, visit @BeFreeStories on Facebook. – PASADENA

Orchestra Vertical Concert at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Feb. 21 from 7-9 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy an evening of musical entertainment, delicious food and a silent auction to benefit Arcadia High School’s orchestras. Reserved seating is $55 and premium seating is $65. For more information, visit ArcadiaMusic.org. – ARCADIA