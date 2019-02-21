Feb. 22 – Feb. 28

EDITOR’S PICK

Whitney Cummings at The Ice House, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Whitney Cummings is a comedian, writer, and actress who has performed in three stand-up specials, two for Comedy Central and one for HBO. General admission is $25. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Feb. 22

“Tuesdays With Morrie” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Tickets for this preview are $20. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. – SIERRA MADRE

Blind Lemon Peel at Arcadia Blues Club, Feb. 22 from 7-11:59 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). LA based Blind Lemon Peel are the New Orleans blues/funk show band the Orange County Blues Society calls “the hottest name on the SoCal blues scene.” Tickets are $5. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Decades of Rock at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Feb. 22 from 7-10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Decades of Rock is a classic rock and Top 40 cover band. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit MattDennys.com. – ARCADIA

Feb. 23

SoCal Retro Gaming Expo 2019 at Pasadena Convention Center, Feb. 23-24 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This is the largest gaming expo in California and will feature retro gaming vendors, artists, YouTube personalities, voice actors and actresses, tournaments, a free play arcade and console area, and more. A weekend pass costs $40, a Saturday pass costs $25 and the Sunday pass costs $20. For more information, visit SoCalRetroGamingExpo.com. – PASADENA

Crown City Dixieland Band at Nano Café, Feb. 23 from 6:30-9 p.m. (322 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). In addition to traditional Dixieland standards, this band will surprise, entertain and delight with Cole Porter and Walt Disney tunes mixed in with Louis Armstrong. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. Call (626) 325-3334 to make reservations. – SIERRA MADRE

NewClassicHardRock Acoustic Set at Myrtle Tree Café, Feb. 23 from 7:30-9 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Join NCHR for an acoustic of their debut album, some new songs and a few covers of their influences as well as a listening time of the tracks themselves. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Millennial Loteria at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Feb. 23 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This version is updated for today and includes La Thigh Gap, El Gluten, La Craft Brew, and more. Admission is free but the food and beer are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Lunasa at Caltech Beckman Auditorium, Feb. 23 from 8-11 p.m. (332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Lunasa, “the hottest Irish acoustic group on the planet,” celebrate the release of its highly acclaimed recent album “Cas.” General admission is $30. For more information, visit m.Caltech.edu/content/l-nasa. – PASADENA

Feb. 24

Monrovia Walkabout beginning at Station Square Park, Feb. 24 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1601 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This is a 9 ½ mile walkabout exploration of Monrovia led by Bob Inman, author of “Finding Los Angeles by Foot” and revisionist-edition of the 2018 “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles.” There is no cost and no requirement to reserve. For more information, visit Guide to the Stairways of Los Angeles on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Pliny the Younger Day at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (110 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pliny the Younger from Russian River Brewing will be at 38 Degrees. Pours will be limited to 120 and every 10-ounce pour comes with a commemorative glass. Admission is free but thee beer is not. For more information, visit @38degreesmon on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Feb. 25

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Feb. 25 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy the smooth sounds of Mikael Pederson. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Feb. 26

Frank Christopher at The Mixx, Feb. 26 from 8 p.m. – midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Enjoy Tuesday Blues Jam Session with Frank Christopher and the band including Eric Garcia, Mo Beeks, Lynn Coulter and Stuart Brooks. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Feb. 27

Digital Nature 2019 at LA County Arboretum, Feb. 27 from 6-9 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Experience amazing video and sound installations at Digital Nature 2019, a contemporary art exhibit viewed outdoors in the evening at the Los Angeles Arboretum. General admission is $16 for adults and $14 for students, seniors and children. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Feb. 28

A Conversation with Leif Enger & John Horn at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Feb. 28 from 7-9 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Join Enger as he discusses the novel his fans have waited a decade for: “Virgil Wander.” In the spirit of his award-winning, million-selling novel, “Peace Like A River,” Enger weaves an enchanting and timeless tale that follows the inhabitants of a small Midwestern town as they seek to revive its flagging heart. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit PasadenaLiteraryAlliance.org. – SIERRA MADRE

Agents & Ales at Frogtown Brewery, Feb. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (2931 Gilroy St., Los Angeles, CA 90039). Join Town Square Real Estate for a free beer and to ask these real estate experts all of your questions. Admission and the one beer are free. For more information, visit agentsandales.eventbrite.com. – LOS ANGELES