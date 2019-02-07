Feb. 8 – Feb. 14

EDITOR’S PICK

Beatles Tribute by Abbey Road at The Rose, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). With their tight harmonies, flawless note for note renditions of Beatles hits, custom–tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to every detail, Abbey Road has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatles tribute acts in the world. Tickets start at $24.50. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Feb. 8

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n’ Play Art Studio, Feb. 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Gather your friends and unleash your inner Bob Ross, Rembrandt, or Dali. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit PaintNPlayArtStudio.com. – MONROVIA

Crazy Woke Asians at The Ice House, Feb. 8 from 8:30-10 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). KT Tatara (“Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” FOX’s “Lethal Weapon”), Sherry Cola (Laugh Factory, TNT’s “Claws,” Freeform’s “Good Trouble”), PK (Hulu‘s “Comedy Invasion”), George Wang (Comedy Time, Laugh Factory,) and many more comedians will perform. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; there’s a two drink minimum. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Jason Robert at Arcadia Blues Club, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Robert, who was nominated for Best Video by the LA Music Critic Awards, has taken the premise of Delta Blues and infused it with a sound that is rough, raw, and unique. Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Salsa Night Pasadena: Valentine’s Masquerade at Athletic Garage Dance Center, Feb. 8 from 8-11:59 p.m. (121 Waverly Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105). Salsa Master Desi Jevon – from “Dancing With the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “World of Dance,” “Lip Sync Battle” and more – leads a workshop before the social with live music, free wine and performances. Tickets are $15 for the workshop and social and $10 for the social only; they must be purchased in cash and at the door. For more information, visit @athleticgarage on Facebook. – PASADENA

Feb. 9

Wingwalker Brewing Grand Opening at Wingwalker Brewing, Feb. 9 from noon-11 p.m. (235 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This official launch party will include over 10 beers on tap, food from Tomski Sausage and The Goat Mafia, and music by The Freedom Legends. Admission is free. For more information, visit Wingwalker Brewery on Facebook. – MONROVIA

BYU Young Ambassadors at Ambassador Auditorium, Feb. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. (131 S. Saint John Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Celebrate home with the group’s new musical revue, “Welcome Home,” which delivers dynamic choreography, colorful costumes, and a lineup of international hits and popular Broadway showtunes, including songs from the Beach Boys, Rascal Flatts, Frank Sinatra, “La La Land,” “Hamilton,” “Footloose,” and “The Wizard of Oz.” Standard tickets are $15, executive tickets are $25 and premium tickets are $35. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

The Dogs at the Buccaneer Lounge, Feb. 9 from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Since 1997 The Dogs, a rock ‘n’ roll group, have been working on a better alternative to “classic rock” and play selections from The Grateful Dead, The Cure, Beatles, Steely Dan and more. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit ArtisteCard.com/TheDogsClaremont. – SIERRA MADRE

Swing Dancing and Karaoke at Pasadena American Legion Post 13, Feb. 9 from 8-11:45 p.m. (131 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Dance, sing, eat, drink and have fun. Swing dancing is $10 and karaoke is free. For more information, visit @PasadenaPost13 on Facebook. – PASADENA

Valentine’s Dance With Lil’ Mo & The Dynaflos at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, Feb. 10 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Wear read for this Valentine-themed swing night. Admission is $20 and includes dance lessons, snacks, refreshments, door prizes and extra holiday fun. For more information, visit PasadenaBallroomDance.com. – PASADENA

Feb. 10

Second Sunday Concert at the Pasadena Central Library, Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101) The program includes CalTech and Oxy students, CalTech Staff, JPL employees and a few community members who will play in the Clarinet Choir, the Flute Choir and the Slide Rule Trombone Choir. This concert is free. For more information, call Trudi Anderson at (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Cabaret & Art Show at Myrtle Tree Café, Feb. 10 from 5-8 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This fundraiser to benefit the Monrovia Association of Fine Arts (MAFA) will feature live musical acts from Centre Stage Productions, an art display from MAFA artists, and a buffet dinner. Tickets are $25 if purchased online by Feb. 8 at 11:30 p.m. or $35 at the door. For more information, visit MonroviaFineArts.org. – MONROVIA

Feb. 11

In Conversation: Race, Identity & Ragtime at the Pasadena Playhouse, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). “Till We Reach That Day: The Struggle for Justice in America” looks at how the American Dream has change and asks “How has race and identity created the country we know today?” This event is free by RSVP. For more information, visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org. – PASADENA

Feb. 12

Backpack the Sierra to Mt. Whitney at REI, Feb. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. (214 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Co-founder of the Trans-Sierra Xtreme (TSX) Challenge, Chris Casado, will help you learn the nuts and bolts of preparing for a multi-day backcountry trek, including gear, permits, “leave no trace” principles, and weather and safety considerations. Registration is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Feb. 13

“Othello” at A Noise Within, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. (3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Catch this preview of the Bard’s most intimate of family tragedies about the terrible force of love and the breakdown of a man who has everything—power, position, and passion—only to find his world decimated through intense mind games with his ensign. Tickets range from $25 to $64. For more information, visit ANoiseWithin.org. – PASADENA

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Cupcake and Beer Pairing at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). A flight of cupcakes will be paired with specific beers, there will be a food truck and live music from Sloan Dalley. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit Store.MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip at Craft Sierra Madre, Feb. 14 from 7-10 p.m. (49 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Pain a silhouette rendering of your partner as a teaching artist guides you, enjoy small bites by Chef Eugene Santiago and tastings of paired cocktails and champagne. Tickets are $150 per couple. For more information, visit CraftSierraMadre.com. – SIERRA MADRE