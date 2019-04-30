Community

Free Guardian Nomination Workshop in Sierra Madre

Naming guardians is not something parents want to think about but it is important to have a plan in place. – Courtesy photo

Who will take care of your kids if something happens to you?

Join the City of Sierra Madre on May 4 at 10 a.m. for a free guardian nomination workshop led by attorney Marc G. Garlett at the Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. The workshop will cover common mistakes parents make when naming guardians, how to choose the right guardians, how to make sure your assets are available to guardians and why a will alone is not enough.

Each participant will leave with fully executed documents naming legal guardians for their minor children – plus a free gift.

Pre-register now by calling the Sierra Madre Public Library at (626) 355-7186.

April 30, 2019

