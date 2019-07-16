Get More Vacation from Your Vacation With Princess MedallionClass

Princess MedallionClass makes it easy to unwind with “don’t-get-up service” and other personalized perks.

It begins with the OceanMedallion, a quarter-size device that never needs to be turned on or off. On the ship, it replaces your key and credit card. All you have to do is wear it and almost anything you want is at your fingertips – a burger and beer, directions to your favorite show, even casino games.

Faster boarding:

Having the OceanMedallion means breezing through the terminal and starting the vacation sooner – at the buffet, the pool, a bar or elsewhere.

Don’t-get-up service:

It’s all about orders that find you, whether that’s a Mai Tai on the balcony, sunscreen by the pool or pizza straight out of the oven to your seat by Movies Under the Stars.

The best Wi-Fi at sea:

Video chat with your pooch in the morning; stream your favorite shows by the pool in the afternoon. Post your Chocolate JourneysSM dessert from your dinner table. All with land-like connectivity.

Finding your way and your buddies:

Get directions that guide you where you want to go. Need to find your travel companions? Locate them anywhere on board using your smart device or touch screens around the ship.

Easy entry:

Your stateroom door unlocks instantly as you arrive, displaying your photo and a personalized greeting.

Play for cash wherever you want:

Feeling lucky? You can wager real money on slots, poker, roulette, bingo and other games anywhere on the ship.

Call Princess Cruises’ Partner in Travel, Protravel International at (626) 796-4448 for more information.