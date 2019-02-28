Opinion

Give Darling “Diva” a New Home

Diva is a mix of tortoiseshell and tabby. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

Here’s a beautiful senior, age 12. Her name is Diva! Just look at this gorgeous girl! Yes, she’s a diva, but in a good way. She’s very friendly with humans and loves to be pet but she would prefer to be your one and only kitty! She had a home and was well loved, but sadly her owner passed away. Diva is now residing at Whiskers to Tails Cat Hospital in Pasadena where you can call to make an appointment to meet this sweetie. She is a “torbie,” a mix of tortoiseshell and tabby. Diva has a good many years ahead, and she’d love to live them in the comfort of a loving, forever home. Call (626) 795-4134. For more pictures of Diva, go to the Lifeline for Pets website on the senior’s page. See Diva’s video here.

