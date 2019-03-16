Historic Episcopal Church of the Ascension Dates Back to 1888

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Sierra Madre is a historic church that was built in 1888. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977

The Very Reverend Canon Michael Bamberger has served at the Church of the Ascension since 1985 and as Rector since 1986. Educated at the University of California, Santa Barbara and at Nashotah House, a seminary of the Episcopal Church in Wisconsin, he previously served as a mission vicar based in Needles, Calif. with congregations along the Colorado River. Married since 1979 to Debbie, he has two sons – Christopher and Matthew. The rector serves the Diocese of Deanery V, Los Angeles as chair of the Commission on Ministry, and as a trainer for making the church a safer place. He is a retired Battalion Chief with the Sierra Madre Volunteer Fire Department.

Upcoming events and services:

Meatless Friday devotionals during Lent beginning March 15th from 6:30-8 p.m. This event will also take place March 22 and 29, and April 5 and 12. Pastor Josh will lead. There will be a meatless potluck preceding the discussion. Events will be provided for children. A sign-up sheet for the potluck will be available in Hawks Hall at the Event Table. All are welcome.

Wednesday evenings Lenten discussion group on March 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. This event will also take place March 27, and April 3 and 10. Ministry Intern Tim Hartley will lead. Tim will be leading a discussion group on Richard Rohr’s “Breathing Under Water.” All are welcome.

