Hop Secret Brewing Co.

Hop Secret Brewing is a small, microbrewery located a stones-throw away from the Gold Line train stop at Monrovia Station next to the MODA apartments. We offer a quaint atmosphere with great ambience, music and 11 draught beer-handles. We were happy to win 2018’s Best Micro Brewery and Best Tap Beer categories. We would be over-joyed to win these same two categories this year. Please nominate us, come by and let us know you did. Cheers!

Hours

Monday – Wednesday: 4-10 p.m.

Thursday – Friday: 4-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 1-9 p.m.

162 W. Pomona Ave., Monrovia

hopsecretbrewing.com