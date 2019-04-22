Business

Hop Secret Brewing Co.

Will Hop Secret be a repeat winner? – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @hopsecretbrewing

Hop Secret Brewing is a small, microbrewery located a stones-throw away from the Gold Line train stop at Monrovia Station next to the MODA apartments. We offer a quaint atmosphere with great ambience, music and 11 draught beer-handles. We were happy to win 2018’s Best Micro Brewery and Best Tap Beer categories. We would be over-joyed to win these same two categories this year. Please nominate us, come by and let us know you did. Cheers!

Hours

Monday – Wednesday: 4-10 p.m.
Thursday – Friday: 4-11 p.m.
Saturday: Noon – 11 p.m.
Sunday: 1-9 p.m.

162 W. Pomona Ave., Monrovia
hopsecretbrewing.com

April 22, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Nominations for Readers’ Choice 2019 Now Open
Anytime Fitness
Air-Tro, Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Searching