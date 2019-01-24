House Fire Claims Life of Sierra Madre Resident

On Jan. 17, 2019, at 9:02 a.m., the Sierra Madre Fire Department, with Engine 66 from Los Angeles County Fire Department, was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Lima Ave. on a reported structure fire. Sierra Madre Fire Engine 41 arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure and requested a full structure response from Verdugo Dispatch. Engine 41 initiated fire attack on the fire while Arcadia Battalion 105 assumed command of the incident. Sierra Madre Fire Department received additional mutual aid assistance from the cities of Arcadia, Pasadena, and Monrovia.

During the course of firefighting operations, it was determined that the occupant of the structure was found deceased near the fire origin. The fire was contained to the rear part of the structure; no other neighboring structures were damaged. No other injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause and origin was investigated by Sierra Madre fire personnel, with assistance from the Arcadia Fire Department Arson Unit. The fire was determined to be accidental. Sierra Madre Police Department, with assistance from Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, determined that there was no evidence of foul play that lead to the fatality of the occupant. The fatality was determined to be accidental.