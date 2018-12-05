How to Choose the Right Plan

Part 2

By Alex Cordero

Do you know all the different types of Medicare? Deciding on the right one for you or your loved one may be a bit challenging. There is so much to consider when you are making a big decision let alone for a health plan. The bright side to all of this is that Medicare is aware of how important it is to make the right choice when it comes to your health plan. However, only you have the answer to the big riddle called “What is the right Medicare plan for me?”

What you may want to do first is get a clue. Luckily for you I have a few that might help you get through this process. You want to start thinking about how many times you paid for a doctor visit during the last 12 months. How many times were you hospitalized? Are you starting to need home care? Do you visit your dentist and optometrist once a year ritually? Although these thoughts may be overwhelming at first, once you figure out the most important patterns about how you deal with your health choosing the right plan is as easy as A, B, C and D.

Actually, that is exactly what Medicare plans are called. Part A covers inpatient hospital care, home health care and skilled nursing facility care to name a few benefits. Part B covers services from doctors and other healthcare providers, medical equipment like walkers and hospital beds just to name a few perks. Part C is your all inclusive Medicare Advantage plan, which includes Part A and Part B and extra benefits like vision, hearing and dental, along with Part D. The Part D Medicare plan covers your prescription benefits. It can be added to any Medicare plan. Although, the prescription drug plans are organized by private insurance companies, they follow rules and guidelines set by Medicare.

Obviously, there are more details and information about choosing the right Medicare plan than the ones briefly described here. Your health is really important and the Medicare plans are designed to accommodate your health needs and your budget. Medicare continues to innovate like everything else around us. Anything new coming up for 2019 will make newsworthy waves in your community. Please visit medicare.gov/Publications/ for more information on Medicare Plans.