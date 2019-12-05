How to Manage the Anxiety of Meeting New People

By Stan Popovich

Some people get very anxious when they try to make new friends. Meeting new people for the first time can be very stressful if you are shy.

Here are 6 suggestions on how you can make new friends and meet new people without getting anxious and fearful.

The most important thing is to be yourself

Do not pretend to be someone you are not because it will eventually catch up to you. Being yourself will go a long way even if you are not the most popular person. Give people a chance to learn who you really are as person when developing new friendships.

Find people of similar interests as yourself

Meeting people with similar interests will make it easier to make friends because you will both have something in common. It will also make it easier to start a conversation with someone you just met.

Hang out with friendly people

Use good judgement in who you hang out with and try to find people who are friendly and easy to be with. If somebody gives you a hard time, then find someone else who may be easier to talk to. Don’t be in a rush to talk to the first person you see.

Consider the other person’s needs

Try to show some interest in the people you meet. Talk to them in terms of their needs and wants. Do not just talk about yourself. Asking questions and being a good listener can go a long way in developing long lasting friendships.

Keep an open mind: It is important not to judge people before you get to know them

Ask questions and get to know the person before deciding if you want to become friends. The key is to learn as much as you can about the person you are talking to. This will help you decide if this is a person you want to become friends with.

Talk to a professional who can give you more tips

Take advantage of the help that is available around you. If possible, talk to a professional who can help you manage your shyness. They will be able to provide you with additional advice and insights on how to deal with your social anxiety and anxieties of meeting new people.

