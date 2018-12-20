Indulge in Life’s Artful Creation

AMResorts is a collection of luxury resort destinations, each with its own unique personality. Raising all-inclusive to a New Level of Luxury®, every one of their resorts features Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, Defined Delights™ or Unlimited-Fun®, that offers sun-soaked beaches, elegant accommodations, a world-class spa, gourmet dining, unlimited premium drinks, and many other pampering amenities.

There are destinations, resorts, hotels and brands that we sale as travel professionals to our clients because our clients have a preference. Our clients are unique and require a Protravel/Virtuoso attention to all their travel arrangements. Our clients have specific needs, wants, tastes and feelings towards certain brands but when it comes to an AMResorts brand, it’s just a necessity. A desire that cannot wait. A force that draws them with anticipation every time they book a vacation. AMResorts is a brand we understand, believe in, feel, envision and most importantly love.

When I fell in love with AMResorts, I was invited to stay at Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya: a luxurious, secluded retreat combining Endless Privileges® with holistic wellness, tranquility, and romance. Perfectly situated along Cancun’s famed Riviera Maya and offering magnificent ocean views, graciously appointed suites, gourmet dining, extravagant amenities, and personalized service, this resort has been recognized as AAA Five Diamond for 15 consecutive years. There I found myself indulged in the Art of Life® as I walked through their reception lobby. With sculptures, paintings and artifacts from around the world, I knew this was not your standard all-inclusive resort. I was in paradise.

I was welcomed with a chilled mango juice cocktail along with a mint cold wet cloth as it must have been at 90 F and about 80 percent humidity. Once greeted in Mayan by the staff, I proceeded to my room which was prefect as I felt I was one of few in that entire resort … and I was because there are only 100 oceanfront suites at the Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita. I loved my view of the ocean and the sound of the waves as I enjoyed a cigar and sipped on a chilled complimentary tequila from my terrace. Words cannot describe the feeling, the emotions, the thoughts, the tranquility you experience while at this resort. If heaven is exactly like this, then I’ve been to heaven and back.

I took a quick power nap, as I had a long day of travel, to prepare myself for dinner. I headed over to La Canoa Restaurant, a AAA Four Diamond Restaurant that offers cuisine de los soles: a gourmet fusion of styles based on spices and chilies. OH MY GOD!!!! If this is the food, they serve in heaven then we will be fine! There are no words to describe the flavors that explode in your mouth, the smells that linger through out and the artistic views of how the food is displayed. It’s amazing and unparallel to others. Heading back to my room, I stopped at the Library Bar to enjoy a glass of whiskey and unwind to the sounds of the great pianist they had performing that evening.

Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya was not on my bucket list of resorts to visit BUT it should have been, and it should be on yours.