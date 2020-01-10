Jan. 10 – Jan. 16

Bricks LA at Pasadena Convention Center, Jan. 11-12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Share your love of LEGO® and discover hundreds of fan created models in over 19,000 square feet of display space. Shop the vendor area with new, used, and vintage LEGO® sets, minifigures, jewelry, gifts, and unique brick accessories. Tickets are $5 for adults and children 5 years old and younger enter for free. For more information, click here.

Jan. 10

3S1S at Gem City Grill at 9 p.m. (115 E. Olive, Monrovia, CA 91016). If you like classic rock, check out this show. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Lotería y Cervezas at Pacific Plate Brewing Co. from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Drink and play a few rounds of lotería. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, click here.

Milonga Sonata Featuring Ivan & Sara at Sonata Room at 8 p.m. – Jan. 11 at 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). As instructors, Ivan and Sara have developed a modern systemic approach to teach you traditional tango in the one-hour workshop part of this event. There will be tango music all night long for you to dance the night away. There will also be snacks and refreshments. Fees: $20 for workshop, $25 for workshop and milonga, $15 for milonga only. For more information, click here.

Oscar Oiwa: Dreams of a Sleeping World at USC Pacific Asia Museum from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). This immersive 360° exhibit asks visitors a poignant question: What do we do when we are paralyzed by the chaos of our times? General admission is $10. Students and seniors 65 years old and older pay $7. Children 17 years old and younger enter for free. For more information, click here.

War at The Rose at 7 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). To date, War has yielded a multitude of honors, with a whopping 17 gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards. All Follows Eve will play the opening set. Tickets range from $48 to $78. For more information, click here.

Pasadena Onesie Bar Crawl 2020 at Der Wolf at 8 p.m. (72 N. Fair Oaks Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). Unlike other crawls, this staff will take you through three decades of music with an interactive crawl guide to enhance your experience. Early bird tickets are $19.99 or just $17.99 each for groups of four. For more information, click here.

Jan. 11

Health Care Enrollment Event at ChapCare Lime Clinic from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (513 E. Lime Ave. #102, Monrovia, CA 91016). L.A. Care CoveredTM and ChapCare invite you to an enrollment event. Receive free and confidential assistance from their representatives. Be sure to have valid ID, social security card and proof of income. This event is free. For more information, click here.

Pittance Chamber Music – Liv a Little! at Barrett Hall in the Pasadena Conservatory of Music at 3 p.m. (100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Treat yourself to an afternoon of exquisite song and chamber music with soprano Liv Redpath, clarinetist Stuart Clark and members of the LA Opera Orchestra. The program includes Schubert’s sublime Shepherd on the Rock and Aribert Reimann’s Eight Lieder by Mendelssohn, set to poetry by Heinrich Heine, for soprano and string quartet. Single tickets are $35, $20 for seniors, and $10 for student rush at the door. For more information, click here.

James Armstrong at Copper Still Grill from 5-7 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Few blues artists know how to play the crowd as James can, shifting dynamics from a whisper to a growl. Tickets range from $15 to $50. For more information, click here.

2020 New Year’s Tea Ceremony at Shumei Pasadena Center from noon to 3 p.m. (2430 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Attend a traditional Japanese tea ceremony done in a serene meditative style where great attention is placed on every object and movement. Admission is $10 per person. Space is limited; RSVP by Jan. 10 at naoko.iwamoto@shumei.us. For more information, click here.

Beer and Magic at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). See some magic up-close and in your face while sipping on some drinks. This is a child-friendly event. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Catt & the Deacon at Wingwalker Brewery from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (235 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Catt & the Deacon return to Wingwalker Brewery’s baby grand piano for a night seductive bluesy tunes. There is no cover fee. For more information, click here.

Jaxx Classic Rock Band at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant from 7-10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). These five guys are sure to entertain with their classic rock tunes. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here.

Jan. 12

Moonlight Forest Lantern Festival at Los Angeles Arboretum, Jan. 9-12 from 5-10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). This will be your last chance to see these spectacular lanterns depicting scenes from the deep ocean to Chinese temples. Admission ranges from $20 to $28. For more information, click here.

Rose Bowl Flea Market at Rose Bowl Stadium from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Shop from over 2,500 vendors selling everything from coveted antiques, rare vintage finds, and today’s most up-to-date trends. Admission ranges from $10 to $19. For more information, click here.

Monrovia Historical Society’s 40th Anniversary Party at the Zuk residence from 2-4 p.m. (205 E. Hillcrest Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Society members and friends are welcome for refreshments and friendship at the home of Penny and John Zuk. The event is free to members and a $5 donation is requested of non-members. RSVP to Penny at pennyzuk@aol.com or (626) 305-0597. For more information, click here.

On Tap and Unplugged Acoustic Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Check out hot local acts over a cool brew. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Jan.13

The Fine Art of Antonio Rael at Espresso Mi Cultura, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (415 S. Myrtle Ave., Unit B, Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy an horchata espresso and view works of art depicting dessert life, landscapes, a mermaid, and more. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here.

Jan. 14

Pizza Workshop at Saute Culinary Academy from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). You will learn to make two different kinds of dough, shape it, and bake it. Tickets are $75. For more information, click here.

Jan. 15

Collaboration Beer Dinner at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill at 6 p.m. (110 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). This special event will feature special taps and appearance by: Mumford Brewing, Arrow Lodge Brewing, Fremont Brewing, Eagle Rock Brewery, Craftsman Brewing Company and Russian River Brewing Company; and a special menu curated by in-house Chef James Boyle, Chef Tony Alcazar of CGK Oyster Bar, and Jerry Su of Eagle Rock Public House. Call (626) 408-5544 for pricing information. Click here for more information.

Jan. 16

Piano Bar at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). John King takes requests for songs and performs live. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Burger Special at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2070 from 7-10 p.m. (825 S. Magnolia Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Savor this burger dinner for $7 while supporting local veterans. For more information, click here.

Julie Anne Cowell at Monrovia Public Library from 6-8 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Monrovia Reads’ Author Series presents Julie Anne Cowell, author of the King Street Club series of books. This event is free and refreshments will be served. For more information, click here.