Jan. 11 – Jan. 17

Millennial Loteria at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Jan. 11 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Traditional loteria just got a millennial makeover with cards like “La Student Debt” and “La Craft Brew.” Admission is free but food by Acierto and cervezas (Spanish for beer) are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Jan. 11

Aparna Nancherla at Jones Coffee Roasters, Jan. 11 from 8:30-10 p.m. (693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Every month, comedians Rachel Mac and Amy Silverberg treat Pasadena to a month of stellar stand-up comedy and the first comedian to take the stage will be Aparna Nancherla of “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Totally Biased.” Tickets are $5. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

The San Pedro Slim Band at Arcadia Blues Club, Jan. 11 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). San Pedro Slim is a singer, songwriter, and harmonica player who has toured Europe and released various CDs. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Jan. 12

Cheryl Barnes Band at Nano Café, Jan. 12 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (322 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Spend a dynamic evening dancing, dining, drinking and having fun with friends. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. To make reservations, call (626) 325-3334. For more information, visit @TheNanoCafe on Facebook. – SIERRA MADRE

Music Generation at Myrtle Tree Café, Jan. 12 from 7:30-10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Hear your favorite ‘80s, ‘90s, and contemporary hits played live. Admission is free and there will be specials on beer and wine all night. For more information, visit @Myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Young Dubliners at The Rose – Pasadena, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Young Dubliners have built a fervent fan base with their style of playing older songs people love and mixing them with new songs. Tickets range from $24 to $38. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 13

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n’ Play Art Studio, Jan. 13 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Adults can enjoy and evening out and learn how to paint a creative piece of artwork. Tickets are $45 and drinks are included. For more information, visit PaintNPlayArtStudio.com. – MONROVIA

Second Sunday Concert at the Pasadena Public Library, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This program, titled “Opera Plus,” will feature Corilo Prochnow, Samantha Aiko Kim, Eric Castro and Mary Lou Basaraba performing a variety of arias including some from “West Side Story,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “South Pacific,” and seven different grand operas. For more information, call Trudi Anderson at (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Jan. 14

Mickey and Dick Flacks at Vroman’s Bookstore, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Flacks’ story, chronicled in their book “Making History Making Blintzes,” is a valuable first-hand account of how progressive American activism has evolved over the last 100 years and they will be on hand to discuss the book and sign copies. The event is free but those wishing to get books signed must purchase at least one copy of the author’s most recent title from Vroman’s. For more information, visit VromansBookstore.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 15

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Jan. 15 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Alias Means, 2Ton Bridge, and Christopher Lockett will perform their original music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Burton Zimmer Blues Band at The Mixx, Jan. 15 from 8 p.m. – midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Burton Zimmer is a true slide guitar player from the Californian blues scene. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 16

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Jan. 16 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends and spend an evening drinking and challenging your brain. Admission is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, visit MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Rudy Moreno at The Ice House, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Rudy Moreno is well-known and well-respected in the comedy community. General admission is $15 and VIP is $22. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 17

“She Kills Monsters” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister, who recruits a Dungeons and Dragons “dungeon master” to help her understand her sister. Online tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. At the door tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for adults and seniors. For more information, visit sgv.csarts.net. – SIERRA MADRE

Taste of Spain at Vendome Arcadia, Jan. 17 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. (103 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sip and savor wines from Spain like Volver from La Mancha. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit VendomeArcadia.com. – ARCADIA

DTH Punk Covers at Old Towne Pub, Jan. 17 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Get Out will release their new album of Down the Hatch’s punk rock covers. There will be a $10 cover charge for this 21-and-older event. For more information, visit @oldtownepubmusic on Facebook. – PASADENA