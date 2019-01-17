Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

EDITOR’S PICK

The Simpsons Trivia at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Jan. 19 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Do the Bartman on down to Pacific Plate for Homer’s favorite beverage and maybe win some prizes. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @PacificPllateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

Jan. 18

Happy Hour Paint Class of Monrovia at Paint n’ Play Art Studio, Jan. 18 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Unleash your inner Dali while you laugh with friends and drink some wine. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit PaintNPlayArtStudio.com. – MONROVIA

Latinx Superheroes in Mainstream Comics at Travis Auditorium at Fuller Theological Seminary, Jan. 18 from 7-10 p.m. (N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Eisner winner and expert on latinx comics, Frederick Luis Aldama guides attendees through the heroes and villains of Latin decent in mainstream comics since the 1940s and explores challenges and stereotypes with some of the industry’s top creators. The event is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 19

Arcadia Lunar New Year Festival at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Jan. 19 from 1-5 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Immerse yourself in beautiful Chinese culture and enjoy live music, dance, storytelling, crafts, food and more. Admission is $5. For more information, visit ArcadiaPAF.org. – ARCADIA

Jan. 20

Urban Homestead Tour at Urban Homestead, Jan. 20 from 1-4 p.m. (631 Cypress Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Learn from the family that transformed their ordinary home into a model of urban farming and sustainability. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit UrbanHomestead.com. – PASADENA

Green St. Jazz at Myrtle Tree Café, Jan. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Listen to some cool and intimate, jazz and Latin tunes as the wine, beer and tasty bite flow around. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

West Coast Swing Workshop at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, Jan. 20 from 6:30-9 p.m. (Grace Hall at 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Demetre Souliotes will teach an intermediate Class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with dancing to West Coast rhythms until 9. Tickets for lessons and the dance are $18 and $10 for just the dance. For more information, visit @PasadenaBallroomDance on Facebook. – PASADENA

Jan. 21

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Jan. 21 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends for a round of beers and live music. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Jan. 22

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Jan. 22 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Marina V, award-winning Russian-American singer, will delight with her “hauntingly beautiful” (LA Times) voice; Doug Schmude will play his Roots Americana, The Roamies will play their creative upbeat music, and Barrett Tagliarino will play jazz on his guitar. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Jan. 23

Atlas Obscura Society LA: Egyptian Hall Museum in Pasadena’s Prospect Park, Jan. 23 from 7-9 p.m. (exact meet-up location will be emailed to attendees prior to the event). This museum of magic started in 1895 in Ohio and today resides in the Prospect Park home of professional magicians Mike Caveney and Tina Lenert. The collection contains books dating to the 1500s, magic apparatus from many of the great names from the Golden Age of Magic, and one of the world’s finest collections of magicians’ posters. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit AtlasObscura.com. – PASADENA

Comedy Night at Vendome Arcadia, Jan. 23 from 8-10 p.m. (103 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006). A night of stand-up comedy with special guest, Whisky and Donuts. Admission is free. For more information, visit @vendomearcadia on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Jan. 24

The Cooler with Taylor Beacom at The Ice House, Jan. 24 at 8:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Prepare for an evening full of laughter courtesy of comedians like Joel Jimenez, Ali Macofsky, William Montgomery, and more. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Peter Kavanaugh Quartet at The Mixx, Jan. 24 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Guitarist, bandleader, composer and co-producer, Peter Kavanugh will play jazz standards and songs from the Great American Songbook. There is no cover fee. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Lindy Groove at the Pasadena Masonic Hall, Jan. 24 from 7 p.m. – midnight (200 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Dance to best swingin’ jazz DJs in the Grand Ballroom. Admission is $8. For more information, visit LindyGroove.com. – PASADENA